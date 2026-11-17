Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit China from Nov 18 to 21, attending the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen and meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit China from Nov 18 to Nov 21, attending the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen and meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

Mr Wong will be in Shenzhen from Nov 18 to 19 for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM). He will meet Mr Xi in the southern Chinese city before travelling to Beijing from Nov 20 to 21. In Beijing, Mr Wong will hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Premier Li Qiang. He will also meet Yin Li, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee.

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PM Wong Third Visit to China Since Taking Office

This is Mr Wong's third visit to China since he became prime minister. He previously went to Beijing and Tianjin in June 2025, and Hainan and Hong Kong in March 2026. Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong also visited Chongqing in 2025, while Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited Guangxi and Shanghai this year.

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In Shenzhen, Mr Wong, who is also Singapore's finance minister, will participate in the AELM Plenary Session under this year's theme, Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together. Leaders from the 21 member economies will discuss ways to advance regional economic integration and connectivity, harness innovation and digital transformation, and strengthen economic cooperation to promote sustainable and inclusive growth, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

APEC leaders are also negotiating a Connectivity Blueprint to guide the next decade of work on enhancing physical, institutional and people-to-people connectivity in the region. They are also working on a document addressing the opportunities and challenges arising from artificial intelligence adoption. Singapore is leading the final review of a supply chain connectivity framework action plan, and working with other members on efforts to accelerate the adoption of paperless trade.

Bilateral Meetings and Delegation Details for AELM

While in China, Mr Wong will also hold bilateral meetings with other countries on the sidelines of the AELM. He will be accompanied by his wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui. Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will join the delegation in Shenzhen.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann, Minister of State for Manpower and Energy, Trade and Industry Foo Cexiang, and Member of Parliament Dr Hamid Razak will also be part of the delegation. Officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry will also be part of the Singapore delegation.

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During Mr Wong's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will serve as Acting Prime Minister. The APEC forum, established in 1989, comprises 21 Asia-Pacific economies. Singapore was a founding member alongside 11 other economies. Today, APEC's member economies are home to 36.4 per cent of the world's population and account for 61.6 per cent, or US$61.4 trillion (S$79.1 trillion), of the world's total gross domestic product.

Singapore and China marked 35 years of diplomatic relations last year, and ties were upgraded to an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership in 2023. China was Singapore's largest merchandise trading partner from 2013 to 2024, and Singapore has been China's largest foreign investor in terms of investment flow since 2013. The governments of both countries also worked together to establish the Suzhou Industrial Park, Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative.

Ahead of the AELM, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Alvin Tan and Mr Foo represented Singapore in the virtual APEC Ministerial Meeting on Nov 3. Singapore underscored the importance of keeping the region open and connected, and reaffirmed its commitment to the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core.