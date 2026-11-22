Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Canberra and Sydney from Nov 23 to 25 for the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting, arriving on Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight to Western Sydney International Airport.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Australia from Nov 23 to 25 for the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting. The Prime Minister's Office announced the visit on Sunday, Nov 22.

Wong to Arrive at Western Sydney Airport

Wong will arrive at Western Sydney International Airport aboard Singapore Airlines' inaugural flight to the new airport. He will be the first foreign leader to arrive there. The airport was opened by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Oct 25. The 24-hour airport received its first passengers on the day it opened and began international flights a day later.

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The new route, together with Singapore Airlines' existing services from Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport, means the national carrier will have five daily flights between Singapore and Sydney. Singapore Airlines was the first international airline to commit to operating services at the airport in 2024 and will be among the first international carriers to fly there. In Canberra, Albanese will host Wong for a private breakfast before both leaders co-chair the annual leaders' meeting on Nov 24.

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Wong will also meet Australian Opposition Leader Angus Taylor in Canberra. The upcoming meeting between Albanese and Wong will be their fourth this year. They met in April when Albanese made an official visit to Singapore, where the two leaders signed a joint statement on economic resilience and trade in essential supplies. The two countries established a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2015.

Singapore Australia Strategic Partnership Details

Under it, more than 110 initiatives have been completed across areas including defence and security, trade and investment, innovation and people-to-people exchanges. In October 2025, both leaders launched an enhanced CSP, setting out an agenda for bilateral cooperation over the next decade. Known as CSP 2.0, the upgraded relationship comprises 80 initiatives across five pillars.

The pillars are contributing to peace and stability at home and in the region, connecting the two economies, transitioning to net-zero, forging new frontiers, and deepening friendships and capabilities. The upgraded partnership also covers new and emerging areas such as cyber, digital, space and artificial intelligence. It includes 20 new memorandums of understanding and agreements, and 11 new dialogues across five areas. In Sydney, Wong will meet New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

He will also attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans. Wong will be accompanied by his wife, Loo Tze Lui, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow, MPs Alex Yeo and Hamid Razak, and officials. Wong is also Singapore's finance minister.

During Wong's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister. This will be Wong's second visit to Australia as Prime Minister, following his visit in October 2025 when both countries marked 60 years of diplomatic relations and launched CSP 2.0.

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Past high-level exchanges between both countries include Albanese's visit to Singapore in April, as well as visits by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell that same month. In May, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles visited Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue. The 15th Singapore-Australia Joint Ministerial Committee meeting was held in Australia in July.

Both countries have also been seeking to strengthen their economic resilience against disruptions to global trade and supply chains, including those affecting energy supplies. The protocol signed in July seeks to minimise supply-chain disruptions and facilitate the continued flow of essential products, including petroleum and liquefied natural gas, between the two countries. Economic relations are underpinned by the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement, which was signed in February 2003 and entered into force in July 2003.

Bilateral Trade and Economic Relations Overview

Some of Singapore's principal imports from Australia include petroleum oils, natural gas, semi-precious stones and metals, and animal and vegetable oils. Singapore's key exports to Australia include refined petroleum oils, machinery, and electrical equipment. Singapore is Australia's sixth-largest trading partner and the sixth largest source of foreign direct investment as at 2023. In 2025, Australia was Singapore's 12th-largest trading partner, with bilateral merchandise trade reaching S$30.3 billion.

Singapore, as the fifth-largest refinery and export hub in the world and among the top 10 exporters of petrochemicals, is one of the major sources of Australia's oil. It accounts for 26 per cent of refined fuel imports, 55 per cent of petrol imports, about 23 per cent of jet fuel, and 16 per cent of diesel.

Australia, as the world's second largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, is a key source for Singapore, supplying about a third of the city state's needs. Both countries also cooperate on regional initiatives, including efforts to support South-east Asia's clean energy transition.