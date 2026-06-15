Singapore PM Offers Condolences and Support to Philippines After Earthquake

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to express condolences and offer assistance following a major earthquake in southern Philippines. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms no Singaporean injuries but is monitoring the situation closely and advising citizens to remain vigilant against aftershocks.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has reached out to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to convey his condolences following a devastating earthquake in the southern Philippines .

The message underscores Singapore's solidarity with the Philippines during this difficult time and its readiness to provide assistance as needed. According to reports, there have been no injuries reported among Singaporeans caught in the disaster, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) remains vigilant, actively monitoring developments. The ministry has proactively contacted all Singaporeans who have e-registered and are located in the affected region to offer any necessary consular support.

In an official statement, MFA urged Singaporeans in the area to stay alert due to possible aftershocks, to take all required steps to ensure their personal safety, and to comply with directives from local authorities. Travelers and residents are strongly advised to e-register with MFA and to secure comprehensive travel insurance. For those needing help, the Singapore Embassy in Manila and the MFA Duty Office 24-hour hotlines at 6379 8800 or 6379 8855 are available





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Singapore Philippines Earthquake Condolences Assistance MFA Travel Advisory

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