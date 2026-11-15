Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Urges ASEAN-Wide Task Force to Probe Haze-Causing Fires

Speaking at the 49th ASEAN Summit Retreat in Manila, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for an ASEAN-wide platform to investigate companies behind forest fires, and addressed the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute and Myanmar's political return.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has called for stronger ASEAN -wide cooperation to investigate and hold companies responsible for forest fires accountable, urging member states to strengthen regional efforts to prevent the fires from recurring.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Calls for Stronger ASEAN Cooperation

Speaking at the 49th ASEAN Summit Retreat in Manila, the Philippines on Sunday (Nov 15), he said ASEAN should go beyond putting out existing fires and focus on preventing future incidents. The Singapore-Indonesia joint task force probing firms linked to haze-causing fires should expand to cover all Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, Mr Wong said.

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It should be an ASEAN-wide platform where information and evidence on those responsible can be shared more readily, because fires can happen in any country in ASEAN. I am sure we all agree that our focus and priority is not just to deal with the immediate issue and put out the fires, but to prevent a reoccurrence of this happening again, he said.

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That must mean sending a very clear message to companies operating all over the region that they should not continue with this sort of practices, and they should move towards zero burning. If anyone is caught doing this, across ASEAN, we will share information, we will take action, and we will hold companies responsible, he added. I think that is something we should strive to do as part of ASEAN.

The bloc already has mechanisms to achieve this, such as the Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution, which he hoped could be strengthened. Mr Wong commended Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his efforts in investigating the cause of the fires and holding errant companies accountable. He thanked Mr Prabowo for taking unprecedented efforts to tackle the fires, which were worsened this year by climate change and a very unusual El Nino season that resulted in a very dry spell.

Singapore Supports Indonesia in Tackling Haze Causing Forest Fires

I also want to express my appreciation for the many, many Indonesian emergency personnel and firefighters, who work tirelessly in very dangerous conditions, he said. We extend our deepest appreciation to them, and we send our best wishes for the recovery of those who are injured. Singapore is doing the same with Singapore-based firms that may be responsible or linked to companies not upholding good practices in clearing forests, he added.

Earlier this month, Singapore amended its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act to strengthen action against such firms. This comes after forest fires in Indonesia's Kalimantan region affected air quality in Singapore in early September. Turning to the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute, Mr Wong acknowledged that it is a deeply emotive issue for the peoples of both countries. We would encourage both sides to continue exercising restraint, avoid escalation, and resolve differences through dialogue, including through established bilateral mechanisms, he said.

Singapore will continue to support the process, especially as it takes on the chairmanship of the ASEAN Observer Team next year, he added. The discussions on forest fires, the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute and Myanmar demonstrated the importance of ASEAN working collectively despite differences among member states. On Myanmar, Mr Wong said ASEAN member states have a strong desire to see the country return to the ASEAN family in terms of its political participation at some point.

Myanmar Must Show Concrete Progress for ASEAN Political Reintegration

The bloc cannot simply maintain the status quo, he said, but engagement must be two-way, with Myanmar showing concrete actions that demonstrate real progress in line with the Five-Point Consensus. This includes progress on humanitarian assistance, dialogue with stakeholders and the cessation of violence. Following a 2021 military coup, ASEAN has excluded Myanmar from high-level meetings as it has yet to make meaningful progress on the bloc's Five-Point Consensus to end hostilities.

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The consensus calls first for the immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint. Second, constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

Third, a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN. Mr Wong acknowledged the Myanmar representative's previous claim that not all violence is within the Myanmar government's control, as some is committed by ethnic armed organisations. We recognise that, but at the same time we also want to make sure that there should not be any violence committed by the Myanmar government, he said.

ASEAN Leaders Seek Roadmap for Violence Reduction and Dialogue in Myanmar

There should be effort in terms of a sustained reduction of violence in Myanmar, as far as the government is concerned. He suggested ASEAN leaders agree on a clearer roadmap, particularly on stakeholder dialogue and violence reduction, to guide Myanmar's eventual return to political-level representation. Such steps would help restore stability in the country and build a long-term solution that is owned and led by Myanmar itself, ultimately benefiting its people.

ASEAN can do more to engage, and Myanmar should also show its readiness to work constructively with ASEAN towards this goal, he said. If we are united on both sides, hopefully we can see good progress on this. Mr Wong also stressed that differences among member states must be managed amicably.

There will always be differences among ASEAN Member States, but if we can find ways to manage our differences in an amicable way, work towards resolution of our differences, and continue to uphold the principles and commitments that we have all collectively agreed on, our cohesion and unity are ultimately our greatest strengths, he said.