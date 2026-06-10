Singapore Police Adopt Drones, 3D Scanners and Mixed Reality to Modernize Forensics

The Singapore Police Force is using UAVs, 3D scanners and Mixed Reality training to enhance forensic investigations and documentation, showcasing how such technologies could have improved the 2016 Tanah Merah murder case probe.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is integrating advanced technologies like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 3D scanners into forensic investigations to boost efficiency and accuracy, while foundational processes remain unchanged.

During a media engagement on June 8, the police showcased these innovations and reflected on the 2016 Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal murder case, illustrating how modern tools could have streamlined that probe. According to a Wednesday press release, these technologies are now employed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency Integrated Forensics Service, a specialized unit embedded within the SPF's Criminal Investigation Department. UAVs, commonly called drones, have been operational since 2025 following local aviation rules.

Equipped with high-resolution cameras and sensors, they capture detailed aerial imagery for superior crime scene documentation. These images can be transformed into precise 2D and 3D maps to aid forensic reconstruction, granting investigators a comprehensive overview that clarifies spatial relationships-especially valuable in sprawling or complicated scenes. Drones also access hazardous or unreachable areas, minimizing risk to personnel while securing vital evidence. Since 2019, terrestrial and handheld 3D scanners have revolutionized scene mapping.

Specialists can now generate complete 3D replicas in a fraction of the time previously required for manual photography and sketching. This permits digital revisits to scenes and visualization of intricate dynamics long after the physical site is cleared. The speed of scanning frees up experts to focus on other urgent operational duties.

Meanwhile, training has been transformed by a Mixed Reality (MR) system launched in 2022. Using lightweight headsets, trainees engage with virtual crime scenes featuring digital furniture, bloodstains, and weapons. They practice evidence identification, measurement, and photography in an immersive setting, eliminating the need to repeatedly recreate physical bloodstain patterns with synthetic blood. The MR setup allows customized scenarios for each session, making bloodstain pattern analysis instruction more adaptable and efficient





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Singapore Police Forensic Technology UAV Drones 3D Scanning Mixed Reality Training Crime Scene Analysis Bloodstain Pattern Analysis Home Team Science And Technology Agency

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