Singapore Police Arrest Two Men for Stealing S$235,000 Diamond in Kreta Ayer Heist

Two men were arrested at Changi Airport within hours of stealing a S$235,000 diamond from a Kreta Ayer Road jewellery store by swapping it with a fake. The stolen gem was recovered.

Singaporean authorities have successfully apprehended two suspects in connection with a high-value diamond theft that occurred in the city-state's historic Kreta Ayer district. The swift investigation, which culminated in arrests at Changi Airport Terminal 3, underscores the efficiency of the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in tackling sophisticated property crimes.

The incident highlights the persistent threat of sophisticated thefts targeting high-value retail establishments, particularly those dealing in precious gems and jewellery. The case also demonstrates the critical role of vigilant staff and rapid police response in recovering stolen assets before they can be trafficked across international borders. The criminal act unfolded on a Friday afternoon when the SPF received an urgent call for assistance from a jewellery store along Kreta Ayer Road.

Reportedly, two men had entered the premises under the pretence of being interested in purchasing a substantial diamond. Their behaviour, however, soon raised the suspicions of a shop assistant when they departed without finalising any transaction. This employee's diligence proved pivotal; a subsequent check revealed that the genuine article, valued at over S$235,000 (approximately US$182,000), had been surreptitiously replaced with a counterfeit stone.

The theft technique aligns with a classic "switch" modus operandi, often reliant on misdirection and quick hand movements to deceive staff during a seemingly legitimate inspection of the merchandise. Responding with notable speed, the Singapore Police Force mobilised resources to identify and locate the perpetrators. Within just three hours of the initial report, both suspects, aged 30 and 42, were taken into custody at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The recovery of the stolen diamond was also confirmed, preventing its likely export and sale on the illicit gem market. The rapid apprehension at the nation's primary international aviation hub suggests the suspects were attempting to flee the country, a common objective for criminals handling easily transportable high-value goods. The two individuals are now scheduled to face charges in court for theft in a dwelling with common intention, an offence that carries significant penalties under Singaporean law.

The SPF has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance towards such crimes, pledging to spare no effort in apprehending offenders and ensuring they are dealt with in accordance with the law. Furthermore, police have issued a advisory to other retailers of luxury items, urging heightened vigilance against similar sleight-of-hand tactics and recommending robust protocols for handling expensive merchandise during customer inspections





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Diamond Theft Singapore Kreta Ayer Robbery Singapore Police Force Changi Airport Arrest Jewellery Store Heist

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