Singapore Police Crack Down on Shop Theft at Supermarkets and Retailers

Eleven suspects face charges for shop theft in Singapore, targeting repeat offenders at Sheng Siong and NTUC. Police urge retailers to adopt stricter security measures against rising thefts.

The Singapore Police Force has announced that eleven individuals, aged 26 to 63, will face separate charges for shop theft on November 16 and November 18. These legal proceedings follow an intensified crackdown on retail crime, with several high-profile incidents occurring at major supermarket chains and department stores across the city-state.

Repeat Offenders Charged in Supermarket Theft Cases

Among those charged are a 26-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man allegedly linked to 33 thefts at a Sheng Siong outlet along Sembawang Crescent. Their alleged offenses took place between July 30 and October 15, resulting in total losses of approximately $960. The woman is accused of participating in 33 cases, 21 of which were committed jointly with the man. Following the identification of the pair through CCTV footage, both were arrested later that day. The woman will be charged with two counts of amalgamated theft in dwelling, while the man faces one count of the same offense.

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Another key case involves a 30-year-old woman who allegedly stole 22 items worth about $112 from an NTUC FairPrice outlet at Northpoint City on October 1. She was detained by a staff member during the incident. Police investigations revealed that this woman had previously received a 24-month conditional warning for her involvement in seven shop theft cases at a Sheng Siong store at Junction 9 between February 26 and March 16. These earlier incidents resulted in losses of about $426. She will now face one count of amalgamated theft in dwelling and one count of theft in dwelling.

Theft Trends and Retailer Security Recommendations

Police data from the mid-year statistics released on August 24 highlight shop theft and theft in dwelling as top concerns. Theft in dwelling cases saw a slight increase to 730 in the first half of 2026, compared to 726 in the first half of 2025. To combat this trend, the police have urged retailers to remain vigilant during the year-end shopping rush. They recommend maintaining clear lines of sight, using locked displays for high-value items, and utilizing closed-circuit television systems to monitor store entrances and exits.

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Law enforcement officials strongly encouraged retailers to join the Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers programme. This initiative fosters collaboration between business owners and police officers to implement effective anti-shoplifting measures. Retailers are advised to keep expensive merchandise in locked showcases or near cashier counters where it is easily visible to staff and customers.

Additional Incidents at Department Stores and Pharmacies

Beyond supermarkets, other retail sectors have seen significant theft incidents. On September 29, a 49-year-old man allegedly stole a skincare product worth $326 from the BHG department store at Bugis Junction. Further investigations linked him to two earlier thefts at the same store and a Guardian Health & Beauty outlet at The Central in August and September. The total value of these two skincare products was approximately $336.

In a separate incident, a 40-year-old woman is alleged to have stolen a box of fruit worth about $5 from a Jason's Deli outlet at Marina Bay Link Mall on July 29. Police discovered she had committed three other thefts at the same location earlier that month, with the total value of stolen fruit amounting to around $56. These convictions can result in up to seven years in jail and a fine, underscoring the serious nature of theft in dwelling offenses.