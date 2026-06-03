Singapore Police Day: Awards Honor Excellence and Dedication Across Force

At the 55th Police Day parade, Singapore's Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong commended the police for tackling evolving crime. Sixteen awards were presented, with Jurong Police Division named Best NS Operationally Ready Unit and Bedok Police Division securing Best Land Division. Commanders highlighted the intense competition, community collaboration, and meticulous planning required in modern policing.

Singapore's annual Police Day parade was held at the Home Team Academy with over 290 participants from various police divisions, specialist units, and National Police Cadet Corps cadets.

The 55th edition of the event was attended by Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who highlighted that crime is becoming more complex and less visible. He emphasized that despite these challenges, the Singapore Police Force continues to serve with dedication, staying ahead of threats to protect the nation's way of life. The Minister used the occasion to honor officers' commitment, recognize their sacrifices, and thank their families for supporting public safety efforts.

During the ceremony, a total of 16 awards were presented, including categories such as Best Land Division, Best National Service Operationally Ready Unit, Best Full-time Police National Service Officer, and Best Police National Serviceman of the Year. Jurong Police Division received the Best NS Operationally Ready Unit award.

Superintendent of Police (NS) Wilson Tan, the unit's commander, expressed that the win reflected the exceptionally high standards across all units, noting that his division had narrowly missed the award by a single point in each of the previous two years. He described the competition as fierce and a testament to the dedication of every NS unit in the Singapore Police Force, all performing at an elite level, and credited the entire Police National Service ecosystem for pushing everyone to excel.

Bedok Police Division was awarded the title of Best Land Division. Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Tay, who heads the division, attributed the achievement to the hard work of his officers, who operate rain or shine to keep neighborhoods safe. He acknowledged the crucial support of community partners and stakeholders in co-creating safer spaces. Tay, who took command less than a year ago, shared insights on the challenges of policing large-scale events, stressing that planning is more demanding than deployment.

He explained the need for thorough familiarity with operating terrain, identification of vulnerabilities, and ensuring adequate manpower and logistics. The division manages several major events annually, including the year-end countdown in Kallang, Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar, and upcoming National Day celebrations. Nonetheless, teamwork remains vital for urgent incidents, with different functional units collaborating to resolve cases quickly. Tay also cited a recent case solved by officers despite limited CCTV and forensic evidence, praising their painstaking detective work.

He revealed that his inspiration to join the force came from Hong Kong cop movies and local television programmes like Crimewatch, which shaped his positive impression of the police and made him aspire to be part of the service





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Singapore Police Force Police Day Awards Edwin Tong Jurong Police Division Bedok Police Division National Service Community Policing Crime Prevention

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