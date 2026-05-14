Singapore Police Force Considering Use of Weaponised Unmanned Systems (WUS) for Tactical Advantage

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is exploring the use of weaponised unmanned systems (WUS) such as armed drones to enhance mission success and the safety of both the public and officers during high-risk operations. Possible examples of WUS use include boarding hostile vessels or dealing with armed perpetrators in barricaded buildings. The use of WUS will be guided by clear operational requirements and ongoing reviews to ensure its use remains appropriate, safe, and effective.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is considering the use of weaponised unmanned systems (WUS) such as armed drones to give its officers a tactical advantage during high-risk operations .

The SPF is exploring the use of WUS for boarding hostile vessels, dealing with armed perpetrators in barricaded buildings, and providing cover fire during assaults. The use of WUS will be guided by clear operational requirements and ongoing reviews to ensure its use remains appropriate, safe, and effective. The Home Team has adopted the use of drones and unmanned systems for some time, and the SPF is trialling WUS equipped with weapons for specialist operations.

The use of WUS can provide speed, tactical advantage, and cover to officers during high-risk operations, potentially reducing the risk to both officers and the public





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Weaponised Unmanned Systems Armed Drones High-Risk Operations Boarding Hostile Vessels Dealing With Armed Perpetrators In Barricaded Providing Cover Fire During Assaults Tactical Advantage Speed Appropriate Proportionate Safe

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