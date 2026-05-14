Singapore Police Force Launches Trials for Innovative Technologies to Enhance Tactical Advantage

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is conducting trials for innovative technologies, including a jetpack and a weaponised drone, to provide its officers with a tactical advantage in hostile situations. The jetpack, created by British company Gravity Industries, weighs 35kg each and can reach a top speed of 137kmh. The drone, called the weaponised unmanned systems (WUS), is equipped with weapons and can be used to protect officers approaching a hostile vessel or to breach entry points in a building. The SPF aims to deploy these technologies in special operations where risks are heightened due to terrain limitations or the tactics used by adversaries. The use of these innovations is governed by strict legal principles, clear rules of engagement, and robust safeguards to ensure safety and appropriateness.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is launching trials for innovative technologies, including a jetpack and a weaponised drone , to enhance the tactical advantage of its officers.

The jetpack, created by British company Gravity Industries, weighs 35kg each and can reach a top speed of 137kmh. The drone, called the weaponised unmanned systems (WUS), is equipped with weapons and can be used to protect officers approaching a hostile vessel or to breach entry points in a building. The SPF aims to deploy these technologies in special operations where risks are heightened due to terrain limitations or the tactics used by adversaries.

The use of these innovations is governed by strict legal principles, clear rules of engagement, and robust safeguards to ensure safety and appropriateness





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jetpack Weaponised Drone Singapore Police Force Innovative Technologies Tactical Advantage Hostile Situations Terrain Limitations Rules Of Engagement Robust Safeguards Special Operations High-Risk Tactical Operations Marine Security Hostage-Taking Booby-Trapped Entry Points Barricaded Stronghold Legal Principles Clear Rules Of Engagement Responsible And Measured Approach Safety Of Officers And The Public Enhanced Mission Success Speed And/Or Surprise And Response Capabilitie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's Early Move to Secure Malaysian Medical TalentA healthcare Instagram post highlights how Singapore is now moving to secure Malaysian medical talent, with recruiters targeting Malaysian medical students even before their final MBBS exams, offering high salaries, permanent employment, and pension benefits. This move comes amid concerns over the brain drain within Malaysia's healthcare sector.

Read more »

Former Chief of Air Force Faces Traffic Charges Over Collision with Woman and ToddlerGoh Yong Siang, a former chief of the air force, is accused of driving improperly, resulting in a collision with a woman pushing a toddler in a stroller. The incident occurred at a pedestrian crossing along Pasir Panjang Road towards Telok Blangah Road.

Read more »

Accused Former Chief of Air Force Goh Yong Siang's Road Accident Case AdjournedGoh Yong Siang, a former chief of air force and director at Temasek Management Services, had his case adjourned to Thursday (May 14) after appearing in a district court in May 2024. He is accused of colliding with a stroller while driving a car, causing hurt to a two-year-old boy and a woman, during the said month.

Read more »

Singapore Police Force Investigative Officer Jailed for Forging Police Criminal Investigation DocumentsS Vikneshvaran Subramaniam, 36, was sentenced to 42 weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to four forgery charges. His work as an investigation officer uncovered irregularities across multiple case files.

Read more »