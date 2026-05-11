Singapore Police Force (SPF) To Establish New Cyber Command For Counter-Scam And Cybercrime Efforts

The SPF Cyber Command will consolidate counter-scam and cybercrime capabilities across the police force. This new unit will be established in July and will eventually comprise over 400 officers. With a mission to protect Singapore's cyberspace and keep Singaporeans safe online, the Cyber Command will lead KYC's international partnerships to strengthen public-private collaborations and information sharing efforts, and will be the first line of defense against cyber threats.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) will establish a new counter-scam and cybercrime unit, dubbed as SPF Cyber Command, in July. This unit will consolidate and enhance the force's capabilities in countering scams and cybercrime.

The plan is to eventually build a team of over 400 officers, who will be recruited, trained, and deployed to tackle scams, cybercrime, and other related threats. The Cyber Command will lead SPF's international partnerships to strengthen public-private collaborations and information sharing efforts. As one of the world's most digital societies, Singapore is an attractive target for scammers, leading to the rise of scam cases and losses.

To combat scams, Singapore has mounted a comprehensive anti-scam response anchored on strong operational capabilities, a robust legal framework, and partnerships





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Counter-Scam Cybercrime Cyber Operations Centre Anti-Scam Anti-Scam Command Anti-Scam Centre Cyberscam Phishing Fake Websites Malicious Phone Lines Ransomware Ransomware Malware Cryptocurrency Tracing Chartreuse Intelligence Financial Institutions Ransomware Malware International Partners Public-Private Partnerships Skilled Capabilities Online Criminal Activities Real-Time Detection Cross-Border Nature Of Cybercrime Information Sharing

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