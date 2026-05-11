Singapore Police Force to Launch Dedicated Cyber Command in July

The new Cyber Command will consist of around 200 officers, bringing together various units to tackle cybercrimes such as scams and cryptocurrency-related issues. The unit will focus on detecting threats upstream, taking down fake platforms and tracing cryptocurrency losses. The proactive move is essential as scammers increasingly use advanced technologies like artificial intelligence.

The Singapore Police Force will launch a dedicated Cyber Command in July, bringing together around 200 officers to tackle scams and cybercrime. The unit will focus on detecting threats upstream, taking down fake platforms and tracing cryptocurrency losses.

Authorities say the proactive move is key as scammers adopt advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. With losses exceeding S$900 million last year, Singapore is also strengthening international cooperation to disrupt transnational syndicates





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cyber Command Scams Cybercrime Artificial Intelligence Cryptocurrency International Cooperation Losses Exceeding S$900 Million Transnational Syndicates Singapore Police Force Noah Kong

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