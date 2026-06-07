Singapore Police Issue Disabling Directions Against Social Media Platforms Over Anti-Indian Content

The Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions under the Online Criminal Harms Act to YouTube, Facebook, and X to remove content targeting the Indian community. The content, originating from foreign sources, promotes narratives of ethnic division and overcrowding, undermining Singapore's multicultural society.

The Singapore Police Force has issued Disabling Directions (DD) under the Online Criminal Harms Act 2023 against YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) following the spread of inflammatory content targeting the Indian community in Singapore .

Over the past month, narratives have been circulating in the Chinese-language information space, claiming that Singapore is displaying anxiety over its cultural identity and ethnic politics. These posts include inflammatory content about Singapore's cultural identity and notions that the country is being overrun by Indians. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated in a press release on June 6 that the posts originate from foreign sources and attack Singapore's multiracial society, attempting to divide people based on race.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who is also Minister for Law, addressed the media, emphasizing that such narratives are not representative of Singaporean values. He stressed that every community in Singapore is valued and has an equal place. These videos strike at the very foundation of what makes Singapore home for all citizens and undermine the basis of society.

The DD has been issued to disable access to the content in Singapore, and the government will continue to monitor social media sites and take further measures if necessary. Tong urged Singaporeans to be discerning with the media they consume online, to question their source and intentions, and not to disseminate content that could harm social fabric or harmony.

MHA shared specific examples of the narratives, including claims that Singapore's multiracial policy is a facade meant to appeal to Western values, that the country's stability is due to its demographic Chinese majority rather than policy, and that the growing number of ethnic Indian politicians would act in favor of Indian immigrants. Additionally, images and videos showing crowded streets in Little India and Indian religious devotees along Pagoda Street were used to substantiate claims of overcrowding by Indians.

Investigations revealed that the content likely originated from a China-based platform and was subsequently carried on other platforms. MHA described these as malicious efforts to sow discord by inciting ill-will against the Indian community, including migrant workers who contribute positively to Singapore's growth. Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo also spoke to the media, reiterating that these videos did not originate from Singapore and do not reflect the views of Singaporeans.

She pointed to one video disparaging an Indian religious procession along Pagoda Street in Chinatown, noting that anyone familiar with the area would know of its religious harmony, with Hindu and Buddhist temples, a mosque, and a Methodist Church coexisting. The government firmly opposes nativism and xenophobia, and will act resolutely against threats to social cohesion and racial harmony. Singaporeans are urged to be discerning online and to reject all attempts to divide society





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