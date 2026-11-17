Supt 1A Eileen Kan receives overseas medal for Nepal disaster relief as Senior Minister Shanmugam warns of rising bold criminal gangs and urges better officer protection.

Singapore Police Force Superintendent 1A Eileen Kan was awarded the Singapore Police Service Overseas Service Medal on November 17 for her dedicated service in challenging overseas environments. The recognition took place at an event held at Ngee Ann Polytechnic, where nearly 1,000 Home Team officers were honoured for their outstanding contributions to national and international security. Kan, who has served in the force since 2010, was specifically recognised for her work in peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, and disaster relief efforts outside the Republic.

Can Supports Nepal Disaster Relief Mission

Kan led a contingent deployed to Nepal in September to support post-disaster recovery operations following a catastrophic event on August 26 that killed approximately 1,500 people and left more than 5,000 individuals missing. The Singaporean team worked closely with Nepali authorities to conduct post-mortem examinations, fingerprint recording, and victim identification. Kan noted that the contingent also trained officers from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force in drone operations to strengthen the country's long-term disaster response capabilities.

Also read Singapore Police Force Website Restores E-Services After Three Hour Outage

Operational Challenges In Disaster Zones

The deployment required rapid mobilisation of a 35-member team, including officers from the Health Sciences Authority and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency. Kan had only two or three days to prepare logistics, including flights, accommodation, and supplies, while coordinating with local authorities to de-conflict operations. She emphasized that while the team was mentally prepared and skilled, the visceral reality of the disaster site was unlike any routine training. The presence of family members seeking information and the physical environment left a lasting impact on the personnel involved.

Shanmugam Warns Of Global Criminal Boldness

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, who served as the guest of honour, used the occasion to highlight the increasing boldness of criminal gangs worldwide. He cited incidents in developed nations such as Spain, Belgium, and Sweden, where law enforcement officers have been targeted. Shanmugam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, stated that criminals are becoming more ruthless and well-resourced, requiring Singapore to ensure its officers are better protected and equipped than the threats they face.

Advertisement

Singapore's Strict Drug Enforcement Policies

Addressing the global drug trade, Shanmugam referenced the World Drug Report 2025, which indicates that drug abuse has reached an all-time high with an estimated 316 million users globally in 2023. He explained that Singapore's tough stance on drugs has prevented syndicates from establishing a foothold in the Republic. Despite this, the number of new drug abusers arrested increased by 17 percent compared to 2024, underscoring the persistent nature of the issue. The government remains committed to preventing criminal gangs from exploiting Singapore due to its unique policies and values.

Future Security Measures For Officers

Shanmugam affirmed that Singapore will never send its officers into situations where their lives are known to be at immediate risk without proper safeguards. He emphasized that the police force, Central Narcotics Bureau, and other Home Team divisions must always maintain superior capabilities to deter criminal activity. The speech concluded with a reminder that while Singapore differs from other nations due to its philosophical approach, it must remain vigilant against the global trend of organized, international crime syndicates that show no hesitation in using violence against enforcement officers.