Singapore Police Probe US Tenant Anthony Price Over Rental Non-Payment

Singaporean authorities launch criminal and corporate probes into Anthony Thomas Price for using a shell company to evade rent payments to elderly landlords in Lengkong Dua. The investigation into Noranth Ventures follows a court order for Mr Price to pay over seventeen thousand dollars in legal costs.

Senior Minister of State for Law Murali Pillai announced in Parliament on Wednesday, November 4 that the Singapore Police Force is actively investigating Anthony Thomas Price. This development follows widespread public outrage over a reported incident where a United States national refused to continue paying rent to an elderly Singaporean couple. The couple, who are in their eighties, rented a semi-detached house at Lengkong Dua to Mr Price under suspicious circumstances involving a corporate shell entity.

Shell Company Used to Avoid Rent Obligations

Anthony Thomas Price and his family signed a tenancy contract to occupy the Lengkong Dua property for a two-year period from May 1, 2026 to April 30, 2028. The lease agreement stipulated a monthly rent of $7,500. However, the tenancy was executed through a corporate entity named Noranth Ventures rather than by the family directly. This specific company paid only the first month of rent and provided half of the required rental deposit of S$15,000. From the month of June onward, the family occupied the residence without making any further rental payments, effectively living in the property rent-free for the remainder of their stay.

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Corporate Breaches and Regulatory Probes

Beyond the police investigation into potential criminal conduct, multiple regulatory bodies have intervened to examine the corporate structures involved. The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, known as ACRA, has launched a formal probe into possible breaches of the Companies Act by the entities and individuals associated with the tenant. Concurrently, the Official Receiver has initiated an inquiry to determine whether the actions of Mr Price constitute fraudulent trading or wrongful trading offences. These regulatory actions are distinct from the criminal investigation but serve to address the corporate transparency issues exposed by the tenancy arrangement.

Specifics of the Corporate Entity Involved

Details regarding the entity Noranth Ventures reveal a structure designed to minimize financial liability and obscure ownership. The registered address for the company is a virtual office located at Paya Lebar Square, rather than a physical residential or business premises. The paid-up capital of the company is a mere $200. Shareholder records indicate that the owners of Noranth Ventures are Anthony Thomas Price and his wife. This minimal capitalization and the use of a virtual office are central to the allegations that the company was established primarily to shield the individual from rental obligations and legal recourse.

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Pattern of Conduct and Legal Precedents

District Judge Chiah Kok Khun observed a clear pattern in the behavior of Anthony Thomas Price during previous legal proceedings. The judge noted that there were two other court cases where Mr Price was involved, indicating a repeated strategy of using shell companies to rent residential premises. The documented pattern involved paying only the initial rental costs and then refusing to pay further amounts. When landlords attempted to recover their properties, Mr Price would utilize legal means to delay eviction, staying in the homes as long as possible while citing various defects in the properties as justification for non-payment.

Potential Penalties and Court Costs

The legal repercussions for Mr Price are significant if he is found guilty of cheating. Under Singapore law, a conviction could result in a fine, caning, or a prison sentence of up to 10 years, or a combination of these penalties. In addition to potential criminal charges, the civil case regarding the Lengkong Dua property has already resulted in a financial judgment against him. The judge ruled in favor of the elderly landlords and ordered Mr Price to pay them S$17,031.98 for legal costs and expenses alone. Despite these findings, Senior Minister Murali Pillai stated that no further comments would be made while the police investigation is ongoing.