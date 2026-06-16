Singapore Police Seek Leads on Missing 16-Year-Old Dory Tan

A 16-year-old missing girl from Hougang Ave 8 has prompted a public appeal by Singapore Police. The last sighting was on 26th May 2026, and investigators are seeking community tips to locate her and bring closure to the grieving family.

Singapore Police are urgently seeking assistance from the public following the disappearance of a 16‑year‑old girl named Dory Tan Qi En. The 16‑year‑old vanished from a residential neighbourhood on 26th May 2026 and has not been seen since.

Police first reported the case at 5 pm on the day it occurred, with the last known whereabouts being near Block 679 on Hougang Avenue 8. She was described as wearing a navy‑coloured T‑shirt and long pants featuring elephant prints. The area around her last sighting is a bustling community that hosts Xinmin Primary and Xinmin Secondary schools, as well as frequent commuters and families, making the scene a complex environment for investigation.

In a statement issued on 15th June, nearly three weeks after her disappearance, the police reiterated that information from witnesses, residents, or anyone who may have seen the girl since the day she went missing, is critical. The police appeal is part of an ongoing search that has canvassed the surrounding streets, parks, and transit routes. At the moment, no solid leads have emerged, and investigators continue to sift through CCTV footage, interview residents, and cross‑check phone records.

The fact that Dory was last seen in a public area near schools amplifies the urgency of finding her quickly. The authorities have laid out a clear pathway for the public to report any information. Anyone who has question marks about Dory's movements, or who may have had some contact with her after 26th May, is urged to reach out to the Singapore Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000. Video footage from the area is being analyzed for any possible interactions.

The police are also welcoming tips via their official online portal, and reassurance is given that all tips will be treated with confidentiality and care. Missing person cases, especially those involving minors, take a heavy toll on families and the wider community. The waiting period for answers can be mentally exhausting, and every piece of information-no matter how small-may become the turning point that leads to a resolution.

As one veteran officer has expressed, a single scrap of evidence can play a crucial role in piecing together a chain of events that guide the investigation forward. The community's vigilance, therefore, remains a vital contribution to any search effort.

In addition to contacting the police hotline, witnesses are encouraged to submit evidence such as photographs, videos, and eyewitness statements through the official online portal. Even incidental details like the sighting of a specific vehicle or an unusual conversation may unlock new leads. Police remind the community that time is of the essence and that every call to support the search is received with urgency.

The situation has drawn intense media coverage, with local news outlets repeatedly asking residents to remain observant and to cooperate with ongoing investigations. Community volunteers and local NGOs have also offered assistance in the search, preparing roving patrols and distributing informational flyers. The police believe that the combined efforts of the city's residents and the official response will ultimately bring clarity and hope to a family in desperate need of answers.

With the public's help and the relentless dedication of investigators, authorities remain hopeful that Dory Tan will be located safely. The police have a steadfast commitment to ensuring that the search is exhaustive and that every potential lead is followed. The community's engagement remains pivotal, and the police sincerely thank everyone who steps forward to assist in this crucial mission. This case underscores the importance of a collaborative approach between law enforcement and the community.

As the police declare that the search continues, the hope remains that one piece of information will help unravel the mystery and reunite Dory with her loved ones. In Summary - The police appeal to anyone who may have information and urge them to urgently contact the hotline or online portal. The comprehensive search continues amid heightened community support, with the aim to locate the missing minor safely as soon as possible





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Missing Person Singapore Police Hougang Dory Tan Public Appeal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Police Warn of $66.9 Million Hit From Investment Scams as Fraud Reports SurgeMore than 3,000 fraud complaints in a single month have resulted in losses of $66.9 million. Police urge the public to verify identities, avoid unregulated investment offers, and be cautious of WhatsApp groups and fake ticket scams.

Read more »

AC Tay Wee Li Appointed Commander of Central Police Division in Leadership HandoverAssistant Commissioner Tay Wee Li has become the new commander of Singapore's Central Police Division, succeeding AC Wong Keng Hoe who moved to a deputy director role at the Police Operations Department. The handover took place on June 15, with Commissioner How Kwang Hwee in attendance. AC Tay, a veteran of 24 years in the Singapore Police Force, has held key positions including deputy commander of the Police Coast Guard and roles in major event security planning. Outgoing commander AC Wong thanked the community and his officers for their support during his tenure.

Read more »

Two Married Couples Arrested in Johor for Viral Maid Abuse Video; Police Seek Additional VictimsPolice in Johor Bahru have arrested two married couples after videos of them physically assaulting their Indonesian maid went viral on social media. The abuse, which occurred over several months, resulted in visible injuries and the abandonment of the victim. Authorities believe two other maids were also abused and are searching for them. The Indonesian Consulate has provided shelter and legal aid for two of the victims, highlighting issues of illegal employment and passport confiscation that often trap migrant workers.

Read more »

US Lawmakers Seek Details on Trump-Iran AgreementRepublicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill expressed skepticism and demanded more information about the agreement between the US and Iran announced by President Donald Trump. The deal, set for a ceremonial signing in Geneva, includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade. Senate leaders cited unanswered questions about compliance, enforcement, and verification, while Vice President JD Vance assured the text would be released this week.

Read more »