Singapore Police Warn Deepavali Fireworks Offenses Carry Jail and Fines

Singapore Police enforce strict laws against illegal fireworks and sparklers during Deepavali. Offenders face jail terms and fines as crowds gather in Little India and along Serangoon Road.

Singapore Police have issued a formal advisory ahead of the Deepavali festival, explicitly warning the public against the illegal possession and misuse of fireworks and sparklers. The Singapore Police Force emphasized that violations are serious criminal offenses that can result in substantial financial penalties and imprisonment.

On November 6, authorities highlighted that large crowds are anticipated in the Little India district, particularly on Saturday, November 7, which marks the eve of the Diwali celebrations. Heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic was also projected along Serangoon Road, necessitating heightened alertness from all visitors and residents in the area.

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Fireworks Illegal Under Guns Explosives Act

Under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, fireworks are legally classified as explosives. Individuals convicted of illegally possessing, discharging, or importing these items face severe consequences, including a maximum prison sentence of three years and a fine of up to S$50,000.

The Singapore Police Force reported investigating forty-five people for fireworks-related offenses between January and December 2025. These offenses included the possession, discharge, and importation of illegal pyrotechnics. Authorities stressed that fireworks pose significant dangers to public safety and can cause extensive damage to private and public property.

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Sparkler Misuse Penalties Under Penal Code

Police also cautioned the public against combining multiple sparklers, a practice that can create severe fire hazards and endanger bystanders. Under Section 284 of the Penal Code, misusing sparklers in a manner that endangers others is punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both penalties combined.

If a person is injured as a result of such misconduct, the jail term can increase to up to three years. The Singapore Police Force urged citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid any actions that could compromise the safety of the festive crowds gathering in the neighborhood.

Liquor Control Zones and Traffic Measures

Both Little India and Serangoon Road are designated Liquor Control Zones. Public drinking is strictly prohibited from 10:30 p.m. on November 6 until 7 a.m. on November 10. Offenders caught drinking in public during this period face fines of up to S$1,500, while repeat offenders risk fines of up to S$3,000, four and a half months in jail, or both.

Retailers selling liquor beyond permitted hours risk losing their operating licenses. To manage crowd flow, the Birch Road pedestrian crossing outside Anguilla Mosque will be closed from 4 p.m. on November 7 until 4 a.m. on November 8. Alternative crossings are available near Kitchener Link and Baboo Lane, while the Campbell Lane crossing may also close with alternatives near Sungei Road or Dunlop Street.

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Safety Guidelines for Festival Goers

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes to avoid congestion, and visitors were reminded to keep bags closed and carry them in front to safeguard their belongings. The Singapore Police Force encouraged the public to remain alert in crowded areas and to approach any police officer or call 999 for urgent assistance.

The final message from authorities was that celebrations should be enjoyable for everyone. Following the rules and keeping personal safety in mind helps prevent a festive occasion from ending badly. The police continue to monitor the situation to ensure a secure environment for all Deepavali participants.