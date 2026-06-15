Singapore Police Warn of $66.9 Million Hit From Investment Scams as Fraud Reports Surge

More than 3,000 fraud complaints in a single month have resulted in losses of $66.9 million. Police urge the public to verify identities, avoid unregulated investment offers, and be cautious of WhatsApp groups and fake ticket scams.

Singapore authorities have warned of a surge in fraudulent schemes that have cost victims more than $66.9 million in the past month, according to the latest anti‑fraud report released by the Singapore Police Force.

The police recorded over 3,000 fraud complaints during that period, a striking increase that has prompted a public awareness campaign focused on investment scams. The most common : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : : fraud methods involve scammers posing as charismatic investment gurus on social media. They advertise free investment courses, then invite unsuspecting users to join WhatsApp groups where they masquerade as seasoned traders.

Within these groups, fabricated members post screenshots of seemingly lucrative trades, creating the illusion of legitimate profit. Once the victims are convinced, they are steered towards counterfeit investment platforms or apps where they deposit funds. The deception only becomes apparent when withdrawal requests are blocked or the scammers vanish without a trace





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Investment Fraud Whatsapp Scams Singapore Police Financial Scams Consumer Protection

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