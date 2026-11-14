Singapore Police Warn of iMessage Phishing Scams Impersonating Couriers and SingHealth

Singapore Police warn of iMessage scams posing as couriers or SingHealth polyclinics, with at least $31,000 lost since Oct 31, urging public vigilance.

The Singapore Police Force has issued a critical alert regarding a surge in sophisticated phishing scams targeting Apple iMessage users. Scammers are impersonating well-known courier delivery firms and SingHealth polyclinics to steal sensitive personal and financial information from unsuspecting victims.

Authorities confirmed that at least $31,000 has been lost to these fraudulent messages since October 31. The deceptive texts often claim that recipients have failed parcel deliveries due to incomplete information or present fictitious outstanding bills from SingHealth polyclinics, directing users to malicious links to resolve the issues.

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Mechanisms Of iMessage Phishing Scams

These cyberattacks rely on social engineering tactics that exploit user anxiety about missed deliveries or unpaid medical bills. Victims receive messages that appear to originate from legitimate courier companies such as TracX Logis, uParcel, and Park N Parcel. The messages typically inform the recipient of a failed delivery attempt, urging them to click a link to reschedule the shipment or update their contact details.

Alternatively, some scams impersonate SingHealth polyclinics, stating that the recipient has an outstanding outpatient bill. In both scenarios, the embedded links redirect users to fraudulent websites designed to harvest personal data, banking credentials, or credit card numbers. In some instances, the phishing sites directly prompt victims to make urgent payments for non-existent services.

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Singapore Police Response And Safety Advice

The police have strongly advised the public not to reply to these suspicious messages under any circumstances. Responding to the sender can confirm that the mobile number is active, potentially leading to further targeted attacks. Instead, individuals should immediately delete the messages and block the sender to prevent further harassment or data theft.

Authorities recommend that citizens verify the legitimacy of any courier-related messages or links using the ScamShield application. This official tool allows users to check phone numbers and URLs against a database of known scams. Additionally, users should contact their courier service directly using contact details obtained from the company's official website, rather than relying on information provided in the suspicious text message.

Financial Impact And E-commerce Fraud Trends

The scale of this specific phishing campaign is significant, with substantial financial losses reported in a relatively short period. Since October 31, the reported losses have reached at least $31,000, highlighting the immediate and tangible impact of these scams on individuals. The police continue to investigate these cases and track the perpetrators behind the fraudulent operations.

These scams are part of a broader trend of e-commerce fraud in Singapore, which remains the most common type of scam reported to authorities. Statistics from the first half of 2026 show that there were 3,865 cases of e-commerce scams, resulting in total losses exceeding $8 million. This data underscores the persistent threat posed by digital fraud and the need for continuous public education.

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Technical Precautions For Apple Users

Apple users are urged to ensure their devices are updated with the latest software version to benefit from the most recent security and anti-scam safeguards. Software updates often include patches that enhance the operating system's ability to detect and block malicious links and suspicious content.

Maintaining up-to-date security protocols is a critical line of defense against evolving cyber threats. By keeping devices current, users can leverage built-in features that help identify phishing attempts and protect sensitive information from unauthorized access. This proactive measure complements the advice to remain vigilant and verify the source of all unexpected messages.