Singapore Police Warn of Investment Scam Disguised as Free Lessons

Singapore police warn of a scam where victims are lured through fake ads for free investment education, then added to WhatsApp groups and defrauded of at least S$3.6 million since May 2026.

Singapore police are warning the public about a growing investment scam that begins with something that sounds harmless: a free investing lesson. Since May 2026, at least 48 cases have been reported, with total losses reaching at least S$3.6 million, according to the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Victims were drawn in through fake social media advertisements promising free investment education before being added to WhatsApp chat groups. Fake group members also posted screenshots showing supposed trading gains, creating the impression that others were making money. The plan was to convince victims that the opportunity was genuine. According to SPF, victims were eventually directed to create accounts on fraudulent investment websites or download fake investment apps.

They were then instructed to transfer money into bank accounts controlled by scammers. Some victims were even persuaded to hand over cash or gold to people claiming to represent investment firms. In return, they received invoices designed to make the transactions look legitimate. To maintain the illusion, scammers sometimes provided small early returns.

Those payouts encouraged victims to invest larger amounts. The scam usually became apparent only when victims tried to withdraw their supposed profits. By then, the money was gone, and the scammers could no longer be contacted. Investment scams are hardly new, but this version combines several familiar tactics into one package.

The promise of free financial education lowers people's guard. Group chats create social proof, making victims feel they are joining a community rather than dealing with strangers. Screenshots, testimonials and apparent success stories help reinforce that sense of credibility. For many people, investing has become a bigger topic amid rising interest in wealth-building and retirement planning.

Scammers know this and are increasingly tailoring their approaches to look like genuine learning opportunities rather than direct sales pitches, making the scams harder to spot at first glance. SPF advised members of the public not to transfer money or hand over valuables to unknown individuals whose identities have not been verified. The police also encouraged people to activate WhatsApp security settings that prevent unknown users from adding them to chat groups.

Before committing money to any investment, the public should verify the company and its representatives through official channels, including resources provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Checking app reviews and confirming that an investment platform is legitimate can also help reduce risk. Scams continue to change shape, but the warning signs for the most part remain the same.

A promise of easy gains, pressure to act fast and strangers asking for money are still reasons to pause and take a second look; a moment of caution may be worth far more than any promised return. Given the rising sophistication of such scams, it is essential for individuals to remain vigilant. The SPF recommends asking questions to understand the investment opportunities. If the company is unable to answer or avoids answering any questions, be wary.

Check on the company, its owners, directors, and management members to assess if the investment opportunities are genuine. Confirm the company's and representatives' credentials through the Financial Institutions Directory, Register of Representatives, and Investor Alert List on the Monetary Authority of Singapore's website.

Additionally, check that downloaded applications are legitimate and available on official application stores, and look for user reviews and ratings before downloading them, even if they appear legitimate. Ultimately, while scams continue to evolve, the fundamental principles of caution and verification remain powerful tools for protection. A single moment of hesitation can prevent significant financial loss





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