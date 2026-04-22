Singapore Police Warn of Sophisticated Video Call Scams Targeting Bank Details

A rise in scams impersonating Singapore police officers via Google Meet has prompted official warnings. Victims are urged to verify identities and avoid sharing banking information during unsolicited video calls.

A sophisticated telephone scam has emerged in Singapore, targeting individuals through fraudulent video calls that impersonate law enforcement officials. Since the beginning of April, authorities have recorded at least 13 incidents involving this particular scam variant.

The fraudulent operation involves scammers utilizing video conferencing platforms, such as Google Meet, to deceive victims into believing they are speaking with legitimate officers from the Singapore Criminal Investigation Department (CID). One notable incident involved a resident named Sunny Toh, who was in the middle of recording content for his social media channels when he received an unsolicited video call from an account using the handle cidpolice859@gmail.com. The account prominently displayed the official Singapore Police Force logo to lend an air of authenticity to the interaction. Upon answering, Toh was confronted by an individual dressed in a police uniform and cap, situated against a backdrop designed to resemble an official office environment. This fraudster, who identified himself as Michael, attempted to leverage fear by claiming that the victim bank account had been compromised by unidentified third parties. The scammer alleged that unauthorized individuals were attempting to siphon one thousand dollars from the account and insisted that an immediate verification process was mandatory to halt the fraudulent transaction. Throughout the exchange, the scammer aggressively pushed for the victim to display their bank card on camera, ostensibly to verify the details. However, Toh recognized the ploy early on and chose to engage with the caller to highlight the deceptive nature of the request. By feigning compliance while cleverly dodging the demands for sensitive information, Toh managed to expose the scammers aggressive tactics. When the caller became visibly frustrated and attempted to threaten him with financial loss, the victim successfully turned the tables, ultimately forcing the fraudster to reveal his lack of legitimacy. This encounter serves as a stark reminder of how scammers are evolving their techniques to exploit digital tools. In response to the rising trend of these impersonation scams, Google has issued guidance for users on how to mitigate the risk of such unsolicited contact. A spokesperson for the company emphasized the importance of privacy settings, specifically advising users to toggle the Only contacts can call me feature within their Google Meet accounts. By restricting incoming calls to known contacts, individuals can significantly reduce their exposure to anonymous bad actors. Additionally, Google encourages victims to utilize the integrated reporting tools to flag spam or abusive behavior directly within the application. These reports are crucial for training security systems to better detect and block similar threats in the future. The company remains committed to working alongside law enforcement to enhance security protocols across its platforms. Despite these technological safeguards, authorities reiterate that the human element remains the first line of defense against cyber fraud. The Singapore Police Force has issued multiple advisories warning that government and police officials will never conduct official business through unsolicited video calls. They have categorically stated that officers will never request sensitive banking details, demand money transfers, or instruct citizens to install software from unverified sources. The public is urged to exercise extreme caution and maintain a healthy level of skepticism when receiving unexpected calls, even if the caller appears to be in uniform or displays official branding. Security experts point out that the shift toward video-based scams represents a dangerous escalation in social engineering tactics. Because video calls allow scammers to build a false sense of rapport and authority, they are significantly more convincing than traditional voice-only scams. The emotional pressure exerted during these calls is designed to bypass logical reasoning, leading victims to make impulsive decisions that benefit the attackers. To protect themselves, residents are advised to adopt a policy of verification by reaching out to official channels through verified contact methods if they ever receive a communication that seems suspicious. If anyone suspects they have been targeted or has already provided information to a fraudster, it is imperative to contact their banking institution immediately to freeze their assets and report the incident to the police. Family members and friends should also be kept in the loop, as open communication can help dispel the pressure that scammers try to create through isolation and urgency. The incident involving Sunny Toh serves as a valuable public service, illustrating the importance of staying calm and alert. By treating all unsolicited requests for financial and personal data with extreme suspicion, citizens can contribute to a safer digital environment. The collective effort of informed users, responsible technology platforms, and vigilant law enforcement is essential to curbing the spread of these predatory scams that continue to threaten the financial security of the community





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Singapore Police Video Call Scams Phishing Cyber Fraud Online Safety

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