Singapore Policymakers Study Additional Financial Support for Couples and Measures to Reduce Child-Rearing Stress Amid Low Fertility Rate

The text discusses Singapore policymakers' efforts to address the country's record-low fertility rate by studying additional financial support for couples and measures to reduce the stress of raising children. The Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, Indranee Rajah, highlights the impact of time scarcity and work pressures on marriage and parenthood. The text also features interviews with Prof Jean Yeung, a pediatrician and social scientist, and See Haojun, a father of two and founder of On The Ground.

Singapore policymakers are studying additional financial support for couples and measures to reduce the stress of raising children, amid the country's record-low fertility rate . Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah says time scarcity and work pressures remain major barriers to marriage and parenthood.

Meanwhile, paternity leave alone may not be enough to encourage couples to have more children. This is one of the findings from a survey by NUS and Hong Kong University. CNA speaks to Prof Jean Yeung, Professor at the Department of Paediatrics at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Director of Social Sciences at the A*STAR Institute for Human Development and Potential; and See Haojun, father of two and founder of On The Ground





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Singapore Fertility Rate Financial Support Child-Rearing Stress Work Pressures Marriage Parenthood Paternity Leave NUS Hong Kong University Prof Jean Yeung See Haojun

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