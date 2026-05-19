Singapore Political Speculation: Several Crunching Elections Wards Might Not Survive Next Poll

Political observers and online commentators are speculating that several battleground constituencies may not survive in their current form by the time voters next head to the polls. They predict that wards like Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC could be merged, dissolved or significantly redrawn under Singapore’s electoral boundary review process ahead of the next election due by 2030.

SINGAPORE: A year after Singapore 's 2025 General Election delivered some of the closest contests in recent memory, political observers and online commentators are already speculating that several battleground constituencies may not survive in their current form by the time voters next head to the polls.

Among the constituencies drawing the most attention are Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC, both of which saw tightly fought contests in GE2025 and remain politically active long after the campaign season ended. Some Singaporeans online are now predicting that the wards could eventually be merged, dissolved or significantly redrawn under Singapore’s electoral boundary review process ahead of the next election due by 2030.

The speculation comes as politicians from both the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) and opposition parties continue intensive ground engagements in constituencies that saw narrow margins at the last election. Jalan Kayu SMC, Tampines GRC, Sembawang West SMC, and Punggol GRC were among the most hotly contested wards during GE2025. Residents have since observed that PAP Members of Parliament (MPs), as well as unsuccessful opposition candidates, have maintained a visible presence through walkabouts, community events and resident engagement sessions





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