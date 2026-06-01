Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam Begins Historic African Tour with Focus on Tanzania and South Africa

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is undertaking a two-week diplomatic and economic mission to Africa, featuring a working visit to South Africa and a landmark state visit to Tanzania. The trip aims to strengthen bilateral ties, celebrate 45 years of Singapore-Tanzania relations, and explore new market opportunities for Singapore businesses on the continent.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is embarking on a substantial two-week African tour, marking significant diplomatic and economic outreach to the continent. The itinerary includes a working visit to South Africa followed by a historic state visit to Tanzania , the first by a Singapore an president.

This trip underscores Singapore's strategic pivot towards Africa, a continent with a rapidly growing population of 1.5 billion and emerging market potential. The visits coincide with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Tanzania, providing a milestone context for deepening ties. In Tanzania, President Tharman will be hosted by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dar es Salaam. The program features a state banquet, the witnessing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) signings, and an exchange ceremony.

He will also deliver a speech at the University of Dar es Salaam and engage with students, highlighting the importance of people-to-people links. A key component is the visit to Darajani Souk, a community rejuvenation project achieved through a public-private partnership that included the Singaporean agro-commodities company Nomanbhoy & Sons. This exemplifies the practical application of Singapore's expertise.

Furthermore, a Singapore-Tanzania joint business roundtable, co-organised by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), will be held to facilitate networking and explore collaboration opportunities across various sectors. The delegation accompanying President Tharman to Tanzania is extensive, including his wife Ms Jane Ittogi, several ministers, Members of Parliament, and officials from multiple agencies such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Enterprise Singapore, and the Singapore Cooperation Enterprise.

An SBF business delegation, led by Mark Lee, will also participate, reflecting the strong private sector interest in African markets. Prior to Tanzania, from Tuesday to the following Monday, President Tharman will be in South Africa for a working visit. In South Africa, he will meet with his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and Speaker of Parliament Thoko Didiza, with meetings scheduled in both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

He will also chair a meeting of the World Bank Group's High-level Advisory Council on Jobs. In his capacity as chair of the board of the Group of Thirty (G30), he will participate in a plenary session hosted by the Reserve Bank of South Africa and a joint seminar. These multilateral engagements highlight Singapore's role in global financial and economic governance.

President Tharman has previously articulated the rationale for this African focus, stating, "We can't just stick to familiar markets, we have to look at new areas. And these new frontier areas are in places like Africa," noting the continent's demographic growth and sizable market potential for Singapore businesses.

The combined visits to South Africa and Tanzania represent a concerted effort by Singapore to build strategic partnerships across Africa, covering political, economic, developmental, and educational dimensions, and to position itself as a partner of choice as African economies continue to develop and integrate into the global economy





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Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam Tanzania South Africa Africa State Visit Diplomacy Trade Business Delegation SBF

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