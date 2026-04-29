Singapore Primary Schools Adjust Intake for 2027 Amid Declining Birth Rates

Approximately one-third of Singapore's primary schools will modify their Primary 1 intake in 2027, with 61 schools reducing spaces and 12 increasing them, in response to falling birth rates. The Ministry of Education aims to minimize school mergers and maintain geographical distribution.

Singapore 's primary school landscape is undergoing a significant adjustment in preparation for declining birth rates . The Ministry of Education ( MOE ) announced on Wednesday, April 29th, that approximately one-third of the nation’s primary school s will be modifying their Primary 1 intake for the 2027 academic year.

This adjustment involves a reduction in spaces at 61 schools, while 12 schools will be increasing their capacity. The changes are a proactive measure to address the anticipated smaller student cohorts expected in 2027 and subsequent years, aiming to avoid potentially disruptive school mergers or relocations and to maintain a balanced distribution of schools across the island.

The updated vacancy information for each school was released alongside the announcement, with the 2026 registration exercise for the 2027 intake scheduled to begin on June 30th. This shift in intake numbers reflects a broader demographic trend in Singapore, where birth rates have been steadily declining, necessitating a recalibration of educational resources to ensure optimal utilization and accessibility.

The MOE emphasizes its commitment to ongoing monitoring of birth rates and future housing developments to ensure sufficient primary school places are available nationwide and within each region. The changes are not uniform across all schools. Some of the most sought-after schools in recent years, known for their high oversubscription rates, are experiencing varied adjustments.

Gongshang Primary School, previously highly competitive, will notably increase its intake by 40 students, becoming the school accepting the largest number of Primary 1 students in 2025, surpassing Nanyang Primary School which took in 390 students. This increase suggests a strategic effort to alleviate pressure on other popular schools and provide more opportunities for students in the area.

Conversely, Red Swastika School and Tao Nan School, both consistently oversubscribed in all three phases of the 2025 registration exercise, will each reduce their intake by 30 students. Clementi Primary School will experience the most substantial decrease, with a reduction of 80 spaces. These adjustments demonstrate a nuanced approach by the MOE, responding to specific local demands and ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources.

The ministry’s decision-making process considers not only overall birth rates but also localized population trends and the availability of school spaces in different geographical areas. This careful planning aims to minimize disruption for families and maintain a high standard of education across all primary schools. The MOE’s long-term strategy involves a continuous review of Primary 1 place demand, taking into account both national birth cohort sizes and planned residential developments.

This proactive approach is designed to prevent situations where schools are significantly underutilized or overcrowded. By gradually adjusting intake numbers over the next few years, the ministry hopes to create a sustainable and efficient primary school system that can adapt to changing demographic conditions. The goal is to ensure that every child in Singapore has access to a quality primary education without the need for drastic measures like school closures or forced relocations.

The ministry’s statement underscores its dedication to providing sufficient places for all students at both the national and regional levels, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive education. The adjustments are intended to optimize the use of existing school infrastructure and resources, ensuring that schools remain vibrant learning communities that serve the needs of their local populations.

The MOE encourages parents to utilize the updated vacancy information when making their school choices during the registration exercise, and assures them that the ministry will continue to monitor the situation closely and make further adjustments as needed





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