Singapore Prime Minister Says No New Population Target, Focus Shifts to Family‑Friendly Policies and AI‑Boosted Productivity

Lawrence Wong confirmed that Singapore will not set a new population figure, outlining a strategy that prioritises a supportive environment for families and the strategic use of artificial intelligence to maintain economic stability amid falling fertility rates.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed the persistent challenge of declining fertility in Singapore during the Singapore Press Club Eminent Speaker Series on 8 June 2026.

He emphasized that the issue is not confined to wealthy nations; even developing economies are now seeing birth rates fall below replacement levels. Wong explained that governments worldwide have poured resources into policies aimed at encouraging marriage and child‑bearing, yet lasting success remains elusive. Some countries have achieved short‑term spikes in births, but these gains have usually faded as underlying social and economic pressures reasserted themselves.

Singapore, he said, is no exception, and the government continues to explore new ways to support families without relying solely on traditional cash incentives such as the baby bonus. To that end, a newly formed workgroup headed by Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah is tasked with reviewing the whole ecosystem that shapes family decisions.

The group will shift the focus from direct financial inducements to broader, family‑friendly measures, including more affordable childcare, greater housing flexibility, and clearer pathways for young parents to balance work and education. Wong stressed that even if these steps do not translate into a surge of births, they are worthwhile because they improve the quality of life for all residents.

"Families are a cornerstone of our society," he said, "and we want Singapore to be a place where they can thrive and feel valued. " When pressed about the possibility of publishing a revised population white paper with a new target figure, Wong clarified that the government is not pursuing a fresh numeric goal at this stage.

The previous target of 6.9 million residents remains out of reach, and the priority is simply to keep the population stable and avoid a decline. Consequently, no new figure will be announced. Wong also reiterated Singapore's long‑standing stance as an open, immigrant‑friendly nation, noting that while the country will continue to admit foreign talent, this inflow will be managed carefully to preserve social cohesion.

He linked the immigration discussion to the rise of artificial intelligence, arguing that as the labour pool dwindles, Singapore must harness AI to boost productivity and offset the reduced availability of both local and foreign workers. The Prime Minister concluded by indicating that cabinet composition is an ongoing process, hinting at possible adjustments to strengthen the leadership team as the nation navigates these demographic and technological shifts





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