Singapore Prime Property Losses Rise to 4.6 Percent in Q3 Amid Market Correction

Cushman & Wakefield data reveals that loss-making private home resales in Singapore reached 4.6 percent in Q3 2026, driven by the Core Central Region, while median profit margins narrowed to 24.8 percent.

The Singapore private residential property market experienced a notable shift in investor sentiment during the third quarter of 2026, as data revealed an uptick in loss-making transactions amidst a backdrop of record-high prices and global economic volatility.

According to a comprehensive analysis by real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield, the islandwide proportion of resale deals resulting in financial losses rose to 4.6 percent. This figure marks a slight increase from 3.7 percent in the preceding quarter and 3.3 percent a year prior, representing the highest incidence of losses since the second quarter of 2022 when the rate peaked at 6.9 percent.

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Resale Loss Rates Reach Highest Level Since 2022

The data was compiled by examining caveats for private homes with a prior purchase history within the ten years preceding the transaction, covering a total of 2,021 matched transactions. Among these, 93 units were sold at a loss, equating to roughly one in twenty-two deals across the island. While the majority of sellers remained profitable, the emergence of these losses signals increasing selectivity among buyers and a potential cooling of speculative fervor in certain segments of the market.

The Core Central Region emerged as the epicenter of these financial setbacks, accounting for 49 percent of all loss-making transactions islandwide. In this prime district, 19.5 percent of resale deals ended in the red, a figure that represents a marginal increase from the 17.7 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

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The steepest percentage loss was recorded at Marina One Residences, where a 710 square foot unit was sold for 1.25 million Singapore dollars in August, representing a loss of approximately 32 percent compared to its purchase price of 1.83 million Singapore dollars in July 2018. In terms of absolute dollar value, the heaviest hit was suffered by a seller at OUE Twin Peaks.

A 1,604 square foot unit was sold for 3.88 million Singapore dollars in August, resulting in a gross loss of about 1 million Singapore dollars. The seller had originally purchased the unit for 4.9 million Singapore dollars in March 2017, incurring an annualized loss of 2.4 percent over a holding period of roughly nine and a half years.

Core Central Region Drives Loss-Making Deals

These examples highlight the pressures faced by owners of newer freehold or leasehold properties in the most exclusive districts, where price corrections are becoming more evident. Despite the rise in losses, profit margins have begun to narrow, with the median gain among profitable resale and sub-sale transactions falling to 24.8 percent from a peak of 30.4 percent in the second quarter of 2025.

Wong Xian Yang, the head of research for Singapore and South-east Asia at Cushman & Wakefield, noted that while overall private residential prices are at historical highs, the current global macroeconomic uncertainty is causing buyers to be far more discerning. Consequently, future resale performance is expected to vary significantly across different developments.

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Nevertheless, exceptional gains were still achieved in specific niches. Executive condominiums dominated the rankings for percentage gains, particularly at Hundred Palms Residences in the Outlands Central Region, where returns ranged from 138.9 percent to 163.9 percent over holding periods of approximately nine years.

Executive Condominiums Deliver Exceptional Gains

For instance, a unit bought for 860,000 Singapore dollars in July 2017 sold for 4.1 million Singapore dollars in September 2026, yielding a gain of 163.9 percent. In contrast, the largest gains by dollar quantum remained concentrated in the Core Central Region, with a freehold unit at Leedon Residence fetching 14.3 million Singapore dollars and delivering a profit of 3.75 million Singapore dollars.

The divergence between the declining margins in prime freehold properties and the strong returns in older executive condominiums underscores the complex dynamics reshaping investor strategies in Singapore's housing market.