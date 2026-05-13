Singapore Property Market: Record-Breaking Resale Price for Block 50 HDB Flat

A Tiong Bahru HDB flat with just 45 years remaining on its 99-year lease has become the first unit in Singapore to sell for more than S$1.5 million, setting a new record for the highest resale price achieved by a four-room HDB flat. This transaction involved an unusually large 1,615 square foot unit spanning between the first and third floors, which works out to around S$947 per square foot. The large size of the units at Block 50, along with the estate's central location and close proximity to amenities, has driven buyer demand and pushed prices upward.

SINGAPORE: A Tiong Bahru HDB flat with just 45 years remaining on its 99-year lease has been sold for an eye-watering S$1.53 million, setting a new record for the highest resale price achieved by a four-room HDB flat in Singapore.

The transaction worked out to around S$947 per square foot. This is not the first time Block 50 Moh Guan Terrace has made headlines for record-breaking resale prices, as another adjoining four-room unit in the same block sold for S$1.5 million in June 2023, which at the time set a new national record for a four-room HDB resale flat.

Property analysts have pointed to the unusually large size of the units at Block 50, along with the estate’s central location and close proximity to amenities in the popular Tiong Bahru neighbourhood, as key factors driving buyer demand and pushing prices upward





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Housing Development Board Tiong Bahru Bloock 50 Moh Guan Terrace Resale Prices High Resale Prices Central Location Largest Resale Price In Singapore

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