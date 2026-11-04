Singapore Passes Law Imposing Fines Up to $20 Million for Transboundary Haze

Singapore's Parliament passed amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act on Nov 4, imposing fines up to $20 million and business restrictions on entities linked to haze pollution.

Singapore has passed amendments to the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) under a Certificate of Urgency, following the country's worst haze episode since 2015. The Bill was introduced and debated in Parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4), allowing it to be voted on in the same sitting.

THPA Amendments Increase Haze Fines

Firms and individuals causing or contributing to land or forest fires that pose a risk of haze pollution now face fines of up to $20 million. Entities convicted of a haze-related offence can be fined up to $1 million per day, up from $100,000 per day previously. The maximum aggregate fine has also been increased from $2 million to $20 million.

Also read Singapore to Push for ASEAN Haze Centre During 2027 Chairmanship, Based in Indonesia

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu announced the amendments, highlighting the need for stronger penalties to deter the serious harm caused by transboundary haze and underscore the gravity of such offences. Fu said the haze is not an act of nature but a consequence of human action, driven by errant firms' irresponsible practices in the pursuit of profit.

To avoid losing critical evidence in ongoing investigations, Singapore must quickly strengthen its laws to trace corporate relationships, penalise those responsible and stop haze pollution before it reaches the Republic, she added. The higher penalties are among a suite of amendments aimed at enabling earlier intervention, facilitating enforcement and enhancing deterrence. They also allow Singapore to take action even before pollutive smoke reaches its shores. Currently, the Act targets those responsible for causing or condoning fires.

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It can be triggered if haze causes the Pollutant Standards Index to stay in the unhealthy range in any part of Singapore for 24 hours or more. The law has been wielded twice so far, in 2015 during the last major haze crisis and again in 2026, but no fines have been meted out.

New Proactive Investigative Powers

Fu noted that many Singaporeans want more effective action after the recent haze episode, which brought stretches of unhealthy air quality from Sept 4 until Oct 26. One key change overhauls the investigative approach to a firm's links to haze-belching fires. Currently, investigations hinge mainly on a company's willingness to provide information after legal notices are issued. The amendments will enable authorities to be more proactive in finding evidence.

The Director-General of Environmental Protection will be given authority to direct firms with suspected links to haze pollution to appoint assessors from the private sector, specified by the director-general. This builds on a recent move to convene a panel of experts to look into 10 Singapore-based firms issued notices under the THPA. Based on reports submitted to the National Environment Agency (NEA), authorities can then decide to exonerate or pursue the firms identified.

Entities directed to appoint an assessor must engage an expert from a Director-General appointed panel at their own expense. The assessor will evaluate the entity's operations, business arrangements and corporate relationships, and submit a report directly to NEA. The amended law will also allow legal documents to be served electronically, such as through e-mail, publishing notices on the NEA website or through the media.

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Currently, documents need to be served physically, making it difficult to initiate formal processes with overseas entities. While this may not compel cooperation, Fu said it eliminates longstanding obstacles hindering investigations and legal proceedings. The Deputy-General of Environmental Protection and certain authorised officers will be able to arrest individuals in Singapore to secure their cooperation if the law permits. If accused persons are not in the country, hearings will still proceed in Singapore courts.

Revised Legal Defences for Fire Suspects

The Act now allows firms suspected of causing fires to avoid blame under certain scenarios, such as if fires were solely caused by a natural disaster or act of war, an individual acting without the firm's knowledge, or if the firm took reasonable steps to prevent and fight them. This excuse had been given by firms currently under investigation, including First Resources, one of the 10 Singapore firms being looked into, which said fires detected in its Indonesian concessions originated elsewhere.

Under the revised law, firms seeking a defence must prove the fire was caused by another person acting without their knowledge and that they took reasonable measures to prevent and fight it. It will no longer be sufficient to simply claim that another person caused the fire, Fu said. The recalibrated defence sends a strong signal of Singapore's expectations that entities take sufficient care to prevent burning on their land.

Business Restrictions for Convicted Entities

The Minister for Sustainability and the Environment will be empowered to designate firms and individuals convicted of offences, suspected of engaging in conduct constituting an offence, or who failed to comply with notices or directions. Those designated may face restrictions on business dealings, prohibiting other companies from buying from or selling goods to them, or providing loans and other financial support. Entities with corporate, business or supply-chain links to irresponsible burning activities may come under greater scrutiny.

The Minister-in-charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore will administer relevant orders where restrictions concern services provided by financial institutions. Certain entities may also be put on notice not to deal with parties that cause or contribute to fires posing a haze risk. Non-compliance with such orders, notices or directions will be an offence, attracting a maximum fine of $1 million for each contravention and an additional fine of up to $100,000 for every day the contravention continues after conviction.

Singapore will also push for stronger action against haze as the 2027 ASEAN chair. On the public information front, Minister Fu said there is no need for more PM2.5 forecasts as too many indicators may confuse the public.