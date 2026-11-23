Singapore will raise Annual Value thresholds for social support schemes and provide one-off property tax rebates in 2027, the Ministry of Finance announced. The changes aim to keep support accessible as property values rise.

Singapore will raise the Annual Value thresholds used to determine eligibility for social support schemes from March 1, 2027, the Ministry of Finance announced on Monday, Nov 23.

The move is meant to ensure that Singaporeans living in Housing and Development Board flats and lower-value private properties continue to qualify for a range of support schemes. The Ministry of Finance said the Annual Value of many residential properties has increased since 2025, when the Annual Values were last adjusted. By adjusting the thresholds, the Government aims to ensure that Singaporeans with greater needs do not lose access to support schemes solely because of higher property valuations.

Also read Retail Space Supply in Singapore Projected to Remain Thin Through 2027

Social Support Scheme Eligibility

The Annual Value of a home, alongside other criteria such as income, is one of several indicators used to assess eligibility and determine the level of benefits an individual or household may receive. These schemes include the permanent Goods and Services Tax Voucher scheme, MediShield Life premium subsidies and the Workfare Income Supplement scheme. Those living in properties with lower Annual Values generally receive higher levels of support. Currently, households fall into two Annual Value tiers.

Advertisement

The first covers homes with an Annual Value of up to $21,000. The second covers homes with an Annual Value of more than $21,000 but not exceeding $31,000. From March 1, 2027, the thresholds will be revised upwards. The first Annual Value tier will increase to up to $24,000, while the second Annual Value tier will rise to more than $24,000 and up to $32,000.

Eligibility for social support schemes in a given year is based on the preceding year's Annual Value. This means that eligibility for 2027 benefits will be assessed using a household's or individual's 2026 Annual Value. This lag ensures that sudden fluctuations in property markets do not cause immediate disruption to the receipt of social support, providing stability for households planning their finances. The Ministry of Finance also announced property tax rebates for 2027 to cushion the impact of rising costs.

Property Tax Rebates for Owner-Occupiers

Owner-occupiers of Housing and Development Board flats will receive a 15 percent property tax rebate. Owner-occupiers of private residential properties will receive a 10 percent rebate capped at $100. After the rebates, the average increase in property tax for owner-occupiers living in three-room and larger Housing and Development Board flats is projected to be about $2 to $4 per month.

Most owner-occupiers living in private residential properties will see an average property tax increase of about $6 per month after accounting for the rebate. The decision to implement these rebates was accompanied by an update to the annual values of Housing and Development Board flats. These updates were conducted as part of the government's yearly review process to ensure that the assessed values better reflect the prevailing market rents in their respective Housing and Development Board towns.

Advertisement

Future Review of Support Systems

By aligning the tax assessments more closely with actual rental market rates, the authorities aim to create a more accurate and equitable basis for calculating property taxes across different neighborhoods. The Ministry of Finance has reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing evaluation of these systems. The government will continue to review its social support schemes, including their eligibility criteria, to ensure that Singaporeans with greater needs receive more support.

This pledge indicates that the adjustments made in 2027 are part of a dynamic and responsive policy framework, rather than a static set of rules, allowing the government to adapt to changing economic conditions and demographic needs in the future.