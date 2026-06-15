Singapore Q1 2026 Retrenchment Rise Highlights Structural Shifts in Workforce

Singapore's first-quarter 2026 retrenchment data reveals a complex labour market dynamic where degree holders and older workers face higher layoff risks due to corporate restructuring, even as overall employment grows and AI adoption primarily reshapes jobs rather than reduces headcount.

Singapore 's labour market showed signs of strain in the first quarter of 2026 as retrenchment figures climbed, driven primarily by corporate restructuring rather than straightforward cost-cutting.

Data from the Ministry of Manpower revealed that 3,830 workers were laid off between January and March, an increase from 3,690 in the preceding quarter. This uptick occurred even as total employment still grew, albeit more slowly, adding 9,400 jobs. The sectors most affected were manufacturing, financial services, and professional services, reflecting a broader trend where companies continue to reshape their operations in response to economic uncertainty, technological shifts, and evolving business priorities.

While the overall retrenchment rate remains within non-recessionary levels at 1.6 per 1,000 employees, the composition of those affected tells a more complex story about the changing nature of work in Singapore. One of the most notable shifts is the rising impact on degree holders and white-collar professionals. The retrenchment incidence for degree holders jumped from 2.6 to 3.1 per 1,000 resident employees-the highest among all education groups.

Similarly, Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians (PMETs) continued to record the highest retrenchment rate among occupational groups at 2.6 per 1,000. This indicates that workforce adjustments are no longer confined to lower-skilled roles but are increasingly penetrating knowledge-based and professional sectors where restructuring often involves streamlining higher-skilled positions.

In contrast, workers with secondary school qualifications or lower saw their retrenchment incidence decline to 0.7 per 1,000, while those with diplomas or professional qualifications also experienced lower rates. The divergence suggests that companies undergoing transformation are targeting different skill sets, possibly automating routine tasks or merging roles, which disproportionately affects those with higher educational qualifications in fields undergoing rapid change.

Older workers, particularly those aged 50 to 59, also faced a higher risk of retrenchment, with the incidence rising from 2.8 to 3.1 per 1,000 employees. Although the increase is modest, it underscores persistent concerns about age-related employability, as mature workers may encounter greater difficulties when switching careers or adapting to new technological demands. Despite these challenges, the labour market demonstrated resilience in other areas.

The proportion of retrenched residents who secured new employment within six months improved to 60.7%, up from 57.4% in the previous quarter, with gains seen among PMETs, degree holders, and younger workers. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng described this faster return to work as encouraging, though he acknowledged that job loss remains a significant hardship.

On the technology front, the ministry's research on artificial intelligence (AI) found that only 6.2% of firms using AI reported workforce reductions, while 8.5% said they reduced hiring. However, 18.9% redesigned jobs after AI adoption, and 85% of AI users reported productivity gains, time savings, and improved work quality. This suggests AI is more often reshaping roles than eliminating them outright, reinforcing the imperative for continuous skills upgrading among workers.

AI adoption remains modest at 28.5% of companies, with the highest uptake in information and communications, professional services, and financial services. Workers' behaviour also reflected a cautious sentiment amid global economic uncertainty. The average monthly resignation rate fell to a historic low of 1%, and recruitment rates dropped to one of the lowest levels in recent years.

Job vacancies decreased from 77,700 in December 2025 to 73,300 in March 2026, yet vacancies still outnumbered unemployed individuals at a ratio of 1.46 to one. An emerging trend is the increased use of short workweeks and temporary layoffs, which rose to 1,230 workers in the first quarter-the highest since late 2021. These arrangements, most prevalent in manufacturing and construction, allow firms to retain staff during temporary slowdowns, preserving benefits and employer ties while avoiding permanent layoffs.

MOM views these as viable alternatives to retrenchment, signaling a nuanced approach by companies to navigate cyclical or short-term demand fluctuations without losing skilled workers. In summary, Singapore's labour market in early 2026 is characterised by a paradox of ongoing job growth alongside targeted restructuring that hits educated and older workers harder.

While the rise in degree holder and PMET retrenchments points to a fundamental shift in which industries and roles are being reorganised, the high re-employment rate within six months and the prevalence of temporary work-sharing schemes indicate a buffer against severe disruption. The integration of AI appears more transformational than eliminative, yet the need for relentless skills development remains critical. Workers' reluctance to change jobs highlights a risk-averse posture, likely driven by fears of instability in a rapidly evolving economy.

Policymakers and businesses must therefore balance operational efficiency with inclusive workforce strategies to ensure that restructuring does not leave vulnerable groups behind while harnessing technology for sustainable productivity gains





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Singapore Retrenchment Labour Market Degree Holders Pmets Restructuring AI Impact Older Workers Employment Growth Manpower Ministry

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