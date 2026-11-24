Singapore's economy grew 6.1% in Q3 2024, down from Q2's 6.4%. Wholesale trade led gains at 14.5% as services and construction expanded. Key sectors show varied performance.

Economic growth in Singapore moderated to 6.1% in the third quarter of 2024, a slight decrease from the 6.4% expansion recorded in the second quarter. This latest data, released by the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, highlights a stabilizing economy that continues to exhibit robust activity across key industrial sectors despite a general cooling in the overall growth rate.

Wholesale Trade Leads Sector Expansion

The wholesale trade industry emerged as the fastest-growing sector during this period, achieving a significant year-on-year increase of 14.5%. This substantial performance by the wholesale sector played a pivotal role in sustaining the broader economic momentum. The sharp rise in this category indicates strong underlying demand and effective supply chain operations within the national marketplace, outpacing all other industrial categories for the quarter.

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The construction industry followed as the second-fastest growing sector, recording an expansion of 9.5% compared to the previous year. This represents an acceleration from the 6.5% growth observed in the second quarter. The increased output was driven by simultaneous expansions in both public and private sector construction projects. This dual growth suggests that government infrastructure initiatives and private commercial development are both contributing positively to the industrial landscape.

Manufacturing And Engineering Show Strength

Manufacturing industries experienced a growth rate of 8.5%, which marks a moderation from the 13.2% surge seen in the second quarter. Despite this slowdown, the performance remains solid. The precision engineering sub-sector led this expansion with a remarkable 26.5% increase, demonstrating high demand for specialized technical products. This was followed by the electronics industry, which grew by 14.8%, and the transport engineering sector, which expanded by 10.4%.

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These figures illustrate a resilient manufacturing base that continues to perform well even as the broader growth rate adjusts. The specific strength in precision engineering and electronics suggests that Singapore remains a critical hub for high-value, technologically advanced production. This sectoral diversity helps buffer the economy against fluctuations in any single industry, providing a stable foundation for future economic activities.

Services Sector Accelerates Broadly

Services-producing industries grew by 6.1% year-on-year, accelerating from the 5.4% growth recorded in the previous quarter. This positive trend was supported by expansion across almost all sub-sectors, with the notable exceptions of retail trade and food and beverage services. The broad-based nature of this growth indicates widespread recovery and increased activity within the service-oriented segments of the economy.

Within the services umbrella, the information and communications sector grew by 6.2%, leading the pack. Real estate activities followed with a 4.7% increase, while finance and insurance services expanded by 3.8%. Administrative and support services also contributed to the positive trend, recording a 3.6% growth. These figures highlight the continued importance of knowledge-based and financial services to the national GDP.

Other service sectors showed more modest gains. Transportation and storage expanded by 2.2%, professional services grew by 2.1%, and other services industries increased by 1.6%. The accommodation sector recorded the slowest growth among services at just 0.9%. Despite these variations, the overall acceleration in the services sector from Q2 to Q3 suggests improving business confidence and consumer engagement in non-retail service areas.

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Implications For Future Economic Outlook

The data from the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry provides a clear picture of an economy in transition. While the overall GDP growth rate has cooled from its Q2 peak, the underlying drivers remain strong. The exceptional performance in wholesale trade and precision engineering highlights Singapore's competitive advantages in logistics and advanced manufacturing. These sectors continue to attract investment and drive productivity.

Meanwhile, the acceleration in the services sector suggests that domestic demand is recovering steadily. The fact that most service sub-sectors expanded, excluding only retail and food services, indicates that business-to-business services and professional support are thriving. This diversification is crucial for long-term stability. As the quarter closes, stakeholders will monitor how these trends influence subsequent quarters and policy decisions.