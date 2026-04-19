Singapore Ranked 12th Globally for City Vibrancy and Colour

A recent global study analyzing nearly 80 cities has ranked Singapore 12th for its colour vibrancy, scoring 63.2 out of 100. While known as the 'garden city', the study reveals a surprisingly rich palette of over 1.66 million unique colours within its urban landscape. Neighbouring Kuala Lumpur, however, secured the second spot with a significantly higher vibrancy score of 94.5, attributed to its striking architectural contrasts and bustling street life. Hanoi also outperformed Singapore, placing eighth with 69 points. Lisbon, Portugal, claimed the top position with a perfect score, celebrated for its pastel buildings, intricate tiles, and iconic yellow trams.

Singapore , often celebrated as the 'garden city' for its abundant greenery, has been recognized for its surprising chromatic richness in a comprehensive global study. The analysis, which examined images from nearly 80 major cities worldwide, awarded Singapore a vibrancy score of 63.2 out of 100, placing it at an impressive 12th position globally.

This score is a testament to the diverse and unique colours identified within the city-state's predominantly urban environment, demonstrating a visual landscape far more varied than its moniker might initially suggest. The study, conducted by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover and published recently, employed a sophisticated colour analysis tool. This tool meticulously calculated the number of distinct colours present in hundreds of landscape images captured across these international destinations. To ensure the accuracy and impartiality of the findings, researchers specifically selected photographs taken under clear daylight conditions, deliberately avoiding images that had undergone heavy filtering or colour grading, thereby presenting a true reflection of each city's natural visual spectrum. The methodology ensured that the vibrancy score was a genuine representation of the inherent colours within each urban canvas. The data revealed that Singapore boasts over 1.66 million different colours within its city limits. This finding underscores the often-underappreciated visual diversity of the city, from the lush foliage of its numerous parks and gardens to the varied hues of its modern architecture and cultural landmarks. While Singapore's 12th-place ranking is a commendable achievement, it highlights a notable difference when compared to its regional counterparts. Neighbouring Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, outshone Singapore significantly, securing the second spot on the global list with an outstanding vibrancy score of 94.5. The study attributes Kuala Lumpur's exceptional ranking to the dynamic juxtaposition of its contemporary skyscrapers and its traditional architectural elements, which include ornate temples and intricately designed shrines. The report specifically mentions iconic structures such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, and Exchange 106, noting their rooftop viewing decks and bars that offer panoramic vistas of the cityscape. Furthermore, Kuala Lumpur's vibrant street life, particularly in areas like Chinatown with its bustling markets and tempting street food, contributes significantly to its colourful profile. The nearby Batu Caves, situated just outside the city, were also highlighted for their distinctive rainbow-coloured steps and vibrant shrines, adding another layer to the capital's colourful appeal. Another Southeast Asian city that surpassed Singapore in the rankings was Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. Hanoi secured the eighth position with a vibrancy score of 69, registering over 1.8 million unique colours. The report described Hanoi as a captivating blend of vivid buildings and shopfronts, dense street signage, and lively market stalls, with the city's Old Quarter being singled out as a particularly vibrant and noteworthy area. At the very pinnacle of the study was Lisbon, Portugal, which achieved a perfect score, a rare feat indicating an unparalleled level of colour diversity. The Portuguese capital was found to possess more than 2.6 million unique colours. Lisbon's high ranking is attributed to its distinctive pastel-hued buildings and the beautifully patterned traditional Portuguese tiles, known as azulejos, that adorn its historic neighbourhoods like Alfama and Bairro Alto. The city's iconic bright yellow trams, which traverse its narrow, winding streets, further enhance its visual charm and add an unmistakable splash of colour to its already rich tapestry





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