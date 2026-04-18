Singapore Ranks 12th Globally for City Colour Vibrancy, Outshone by Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi

A recent global study by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover has ranked Singapore 12th worldwide for city colour vibrancy, scoring 63.2 out of 100. While lauded as a garden city, Singapore's urban landscape surprisingly incorporates over 1.66 million unique colours. However, it was surpassed by neighbouring Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which secured the second position with a vibrancy score of 94.5 and nearly 2.5 million colours. Hanoi, Vietnam, also outperformed Singapore, ranking eighth with 69 points and over 1.8 million colours. The study analyzed images from nearly 80 cities, using a colour analysis tool to quantify the diversity of hues in each urban environment. Lisbon, Portugal, topped the list with a perfect score, attributed to its extensive array of pastel buildings, patterned tiles, and iconic yellow trams.

Singapore , often celebrated for its verdant 'garden city' status, has been recognized in a recent global study for its visual colourfulness, albeit with room for improvement compared to some of its regional counterparts. The research, conducted by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover, analyzed images from nearly 80 major cities worldwide to assess their vibrancy. Singapore achieved a respectable score of 63.2 out of a possible 100, placing it 12th on the international ranking.

This score was derived from the analysis of over 1.66 million unique colours identified within images of the city. Despite its densely urban setting, Singapore's commitment to integrating greenery and diverse architectural elements evidently contributes to its colourful profile. The methodology involved capturing photographs under clear daylight conditions, deliberately avoiding heavy filters or colour grading to ensure an objective assessment of natural hues. However, the study highlights that Singapore, while colourful, is not the most vibrant city in its immediate vicinity. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's bustling capital, significantly outperformed Singapore, securing the second position globally with an impressive vibrancy score of 94.5. This distinction was attributed to a remarkable count of nearly 2.5 million unique colours. JustCover noted that Kuala Lumpur's vibrant palette stems from the striking juxtaposition of its modern skyscrapers, such as the Petronas Twin Towers and the Exchange 106, with the rich colours and intricate details of its traditional buildings, including ornate temples and shrines. The report specifically mentioned the visual appeal of Chinatown for its lively markets and street food scene, as well as the rainbow-hued steps and shrines at the Batu Caves just outside the city. Another Southeast Asian city that outranked Singapore was Hanoi, Vietnam, which earned eighth place with a score of 69. Hanoi's vibrancy was linked to its blend of colourful buildings and shopfronts, dense street signage, and lively market stalls, particularly in its historic Old Quarter. The study's overall winner was Lisbon, Portugal, which achieved a perfect score. The Portuguese capital boasts over 2.6 million unique colours, a testament to its distinctive aesthetic. JustCover pointed to Lisbon's iconic pastel-hued buildings and the intricate patterns of its traditional azulejo tiles, which adorn the historic neighbourhoods of Alfama and Bairro Alto, as key contributors to its high vibrancy. The city's renowned yellow trams, traversing its narrow streets, further enhance its colourful appeal. The research emphasizes how a city's visual identity is shaped by a multitude of factors, from its architecture and natural landscapes to its cultural expressions and everyday urban life. While Singapore's score reflects a substantial presence of colour, the findings offer an interesting perspective on how its urban tapestry compares to other global metropolises





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