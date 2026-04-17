Singapore Ranks 12th Globally for City Vibrancy, Behind Kuala Lumpur and Hanoi

A recent global study by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover has revealed Singapore's vibrant color palette, placing it 12th out of nearly 80 cities worldwide with a score of 63.2 out of 100. The analysis, which measured the unique colors present in city landscapes, found Singapore to possess over 1.66 million distinct hues. However, neighboring Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, significantly outperformed Singapore, securing the second position with a score of 94.5 and an impressive nearly 2.5 million unique colors. Hanoi, Vietnam, also surpassed Singapore, ranking eighth with a vibrancy score of 69 and over 1.8 million unique colors. Lisbon, Portugal, claimed the top spot with a perfect score and over 2.6 million unique colors, attributed to its pastel-hued buildings, patterned tiles, and iconic yellow trams. The study utilized clear daylight images and avoided heavy filters to ensure objective color analysis. While Singapore is celebrated as a garden city, this study highlights its surprising visual richness within its urban environment, though it trails behind other regional counterparts in sheer color diversity.

Singapore has been recognized for its visual appeal in a comprehensive global study that assessed the color vibrancy of nearly 80 cities worldwide. The research, conducted by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover, awarded Singapore a score of 63.2 out of a possible 100.

While Singapore is widely known as the 'garden city' for its abundant greenery integrated within its urban setting, this study delves deeper into its chromatic diversity. The findings place Singapore as the 12th most colorful city globally, a position that might come as a surprise to many, especially considering its reputation. This ranking sees it fall behind regional neighbors, with Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, securing a remarkable second place, just ten spots ahead of Singapore.

Kuala Lumpur achieved a significantly higher vibrancy score of 94.5, largely due to its impressive count of nearly 2.5 million unique colors identified in the analysis.

The methodology employed by JustCover involved gathering hundreds of landscape images from prominent destinations across the globe. These images were then subjected to a sophisticated color analysis tool designed to quantify the number of unique colors present in each cityscape. To ensure the accuracy and impartiality of the results, the study stipulated that only photographs taken under clear daylight conditions were used, deliberately avoiding images that had undergone heavy filtering or color grading. This meticulous approach aimed to present an authentic representation of each city's inherent color palette.

In Singapore's case, the analysis identified over 1.66 million different colors, contributing to its overall vibrancy score of 63.2. This score, while commendable, underscores the extensive color richness observed in other leading cities.

The report offered insights into the factors contributing to Kuala Lumpur's high ranking. The study highlighted the striking visual contrasts present in the Malaysian capital, where modern skyscrapers such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, and Exchange 106 stand in juxtaposition with traditional buildings, including ornate temples and shrines. The report specifically mentioned the rooftop viewing decks and bars of these skyscrapers, which offer panoramic vistas of the city below. Furthermore, Kuala Lumpur's vibrant street life, particularly in Chinatown with its lively markets and diverse street food, was noted as a key contributor to its colorful profile. The study also drew attention to the Batu Caves, situated just outside Kuala Lumpur, for its vividly colored steps and religious shrines, adding another layer to the city's chromatic appeal.

Another Southeast Asian city that outshone Singapore in the study was Hanoi, Vietnam. Hanoi ranked eighth overall with a vibrancy score of 69 and registered over 1.8 million unique colors. The report described Hanoi as a captivating blend of vividly colored buildings and shopfronts, dense street signage, and bustling market stalls, with its Old Quarter being a particularly noteworthy area for its visual dynamism.

At the pinnacle of the rankings, Lisbon, Portugal, achieved a perfect score, thanks to its more than 2.6 million unique colors. The Portuguese capital is renowned for its distinctive pastel-hued buildings and the intricate patterned tiles that adorn its historic neighborhoods like Alfama and Bairro Alto. The iconic yellow trams that traverse Lisbon's narrow streets were also cited as a significant contributor to its vibrant visual identity, adding a characteristic splash of color to the cityscape





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

City Vibrancy Color Analysis Singapore Kuala Lumpur Global Study

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore's Cyber Security Agency Warns of Frontier AI Risks, Urges Stronger MeasuresSingapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) has advised companies to bolster their defenses against heightened cybersecurity threats posed by advanced frontier AI models. These powerful AI systems, capable of analyzing complex codebases, could significantly accelerate the discovery and exploitation of system vulnerabilities, potentially reducing the time from months to hours. While also offering benefits for identifying weaknesses, the CSA warns of potential misuse by threat actors to develop malicious capabilities. The agency recommends immediate mitigation steps such as patching vulnerabilities, implementing multi-factor authentication, and reviewing access rights.

Read more »

Gen Z in Singapore Lacks Workplace Passion, Demands Better Support SystemsA recent survey reveals that nearly 50% of young Singaporean Gen Z workers feel a lack of passion for their jobs, highlighting significant challenges in retaining entry-level talent. The study points to a disconnect between academic expectations and workplace realities, with graduates seeking clearer goals, structured onboarding, mentorship, and more engaging training methods to thrive.

Read more »

How colourful is Singapore? This report ranks it lower than Kuala LumpurSingapore is often referred to as the 'garden city'. Those who live here know just how much greenery there is despite its largely urban landscape.But how colourful is our little red dot exactly? You might be intrigued to know that a global study ranked it the 12th most colourful city in the world.

Read more »

Singapore Ranks 12th in Global City Vibrancy StudyA recent global study reveals Singapore's position in a worldwide assessment of city vibrancy, comparing its color diversity to major international destinations and highlighting the factors contributing to its score. The research, which analyzed nearly 80 cities, used a color analysis tool to determine the unique colors present in landscape imagery.

Read more »

Iran war spurs rubber glove price hikes, raising caution at hospitalsSINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR - Rubber glove makers have raised prices and warned of production cuts as the Iran war chokes supplies of key inputs, raising concerns for the healthcare sector.

Read more »

Singapore Ranks 12th Most Colourful City Globally in New StudyA global study by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover analyzed images of nearly 80 cities to determine their vibrancy based on the number of unique colors present. Singapore scored 63.2 out of 100, ranking it 12th, while neighboring Kuala Lumpur secured the second spot with a score of 94.5.

Read more »