Singapore Ranks 12th in Global City Colourfulness Study, Trails Kuala Lumpur

A new study analyzing the visual vibrancy of nearly 80 cities worldwide places Singapore at 12th place with a score of 63.2, significantly behind Kuala Lumpur which ranked second with 94.5. Lisbon, Portugal, secured the top spot with a perfect score.

A recent global study has revealed Singapore 's vibrant urban palette, placing it 12th among nearly 80 cities worldwide in terms of colourfulness. Despite its reputation as a 'garden city' rich in greenery, the analysis, conducted by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover, assigned Singapore a vibrancy score of 63.2 out of a possible 100.

This score was derived from an examination of hundreds of landscape images, utilizing a colour analysis tool to quantify the number of unique colours present in each photograph. The study deliberately selected images captured under clear daylight and avoided the use of heavy filters or colour grading to ensure objectivity. Singapore was found to possess over 1.66 million distinct colours, contributing to its overall vibrancy score. However, the city-state's colourful ranking falls considerably short of its neighboring capital, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which secured the second position with an impressive score of 94.5. Kuala Lumpur boasted nearly 2.5 million unique colours, a stark contrast attributed to its dynamic blend of contemporary skyscrapers, such as the Petronas Twin Towers, KL Tower, and Exchange 106, alongside traditional structures like ornate temples and shrines. The report specifically highlighted Kuala Lumpur's vibrant street life, particularly in its Chinatown district, characterized by lively markets and diverse street food offerings. Furthermore, the nearby Batu Caves, with its visually striking rainbow-coloured steps and shrines, added to the Malaysian capital's chromatic appeal. Another Southeast Asian city to outperform Singapore was Hanoi, Vietnam, ranking eighth with a vibrancy score of 69. Hanoi demonstrated over 1.8 million unique colours, a result of its captivating mix of vivid buildings, shopfronts, dense street signage, and bustling market stalls, with the city's Old Quarter being a notable point of interest. Leading the global rankings was Lisbon, Portugal, achieving a perfect score of 100. This exceptional result stemmed from the identification of more than 2.6 million unique colours within its landscape. Lisbon's chromatic dominance was attributed to its signature pastel-hued buildings, intricate patterned tiles found in historic neighborhoods like Alfama and Bairro Alto, and the iconic bright yellow trams that traverse its narrow streets, adding a significant splash of colour to the Portuguese capital's visual identity





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