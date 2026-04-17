Singapore Ranks 12th in Global City Vibrancy Study

A recent global study reveals Singapore's position in a worldwide assessment of city vibrancy, comparing its color diversity to major international destinations and highlighting the factors contributing to its score. The research, which analyzed nearly 80 cities, used a color analysis tool to determine the unique colors present in landscape imagery.

A recent global study analyzing images from approximately 80 cities has placed Singapore at the 12th position in terms of its vibrancy, scoring 63.2 out of a possible 100. While Singapore is widely recognized as a 'garden city' with abundant greenery despite its urban density, this research delves into its chromatic richness.

The study, conducted by Irish travel insurance provider JustCover and published on April 13th, utilized a color analysis tool to quantify the unique colors present in hundreds of landscape images from prominent global destinations. To ensure objectivity, the researchers meticulously selected photographs taken under clear daylight conditions, deliberately excluding images heavily manipulated with filters or color grading.

JustCover's analysis revealed that Singapore boasts over 1.66 million distinct colors, contributing to its overall vibrancy score. Interestingly, neighboring Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, significantly outperformed Singapore, securing the second spot with a remarkable score of 94.5 and registering nearly 2.5 million unique colors.

The report attributes Kuala Lumpur's high ranking to the striking juxtaposition of contemporary skyscrapers like the Petronas Twin Towers and the KL Tower with traditional structures such as ornate temples and shrines. The presence of rooftop viewing decks and bars on many of its modern edifices further enhances the visual appeal, offering panoramic cityscapes.

The vibrant street life in Kuala Lumpur's Chinatown, characterized by lively markets and enticing street food, was also highlighted. Furthermore, the Batu Caves, situated on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, were specifically mentioned for their visually arresting rainbow-colored steps and shrines.

Another Southeast Asian city that outranked Singapore was Hanoi, Vietnam, which claimed the eighth position with a vibrancy score of 69 and over 1.8 million unique colors. The study described Hanoi as a dynamic fusion of 'vivid buildings and shopfronts, dense street signage, and vibrant market stalls,' with its Old Quarter being a particularly noteworthy area.

Taking the top spot with a perfect score was Lisbon, Portugal. The Portuguese capital's leading position is attributed to its extensive palette of over 2.6 million unique colors.

Lisbon's charm lies in its pastel-hued buildings and the intricate patterned tiles that adorn the historic neighborhoods of Alfama and Bairro Alto. The iconic yellow trams traversing its narrow streets also contribute a distinctive splash of color to the city's visual identity.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

City Vibrancy Singapore Global Study Color Analysis Kuala Lumpur

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Playful Sri Lankan Leopard Triplets Debut at Singapore ZooThree adorable Sri Lankan leopard cubs, now over three months old, are making their public debut at Singapore Zoo's Wild Africa exhibit alongside their mother, Yala. These energetic triplets, two males and one female, are already displaying playful behaviours that aid in their social and survival development. Visitors can soon expect to see them daily until mid-May, and then on select days of the week. The zoo's efforts contribute to the conservation of this vulnerable subspecies, with fewer than 800 estimated in the wild.

Read more »

Malaysia Reduces Fuel Prices Following Global Oil Declines; Enhanced Subsidies ProvidedMalaysia's Ministry of Finance has lowered pump prices for petrol and diesel, citing a drop in international oil rates. The government also announced increased diesel cash assistance for eligible recipients and affirmed its commitment to managing fuel subsidies amidst global energy market volatility.

Read more »

Singapore's New Anti-Bullying Measures: Broad Support, Lingering DoubtsNew guidelines and stricter consequences for school bullying in Singapore have been largely welcomed by parents, teachers, and experts. However, concerns remain about the practical implementation and effectiveness of these measures in schools.

Read more »

Singapore to source for meat and egg products from 3 more EU countriesThree more European Union (EU) countries — Greece, Lithuania and Latvia —will be authorised to export meat and egg products to Singapore, the EU, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and NParks announced in a joint statement on Thursday (April 16).

Read more »

Singapore Conference Aims to Transform Workplace Menopause SupportA regional conference called Flash Forward, held in Singapore, seeks to speed up improvements in how menopause is handled and supported in the workplace. The economic impact of menopause-related issues is significant, with potential global losses of $150 billion annually due to absenteeism and decreased productivity. Research indicates that severe menopause symptoms can lead to job departures for up to 10% of women. By 2026, an estimated 1.1 billion women globally, representing one in five of the workforce, will be experiencing menopause.

Read more »

How colourful is Singapore? This report ranks it lower than Kuala LumpurSingapore is often referred to as the 'garden city'. Those who live here know just how much greenery there is despite its largely urban landscape.But how colourful is our little red dot exactly? You might be intrigued to know that a global study ranked it the 12th most colourful city in the world.

Read more »