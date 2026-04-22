Singapore Reaffirms Neutral Stance Amid US-China Tensions, Warns of Pacific Conflict Risks

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan stated the nation will not choose between the US and China, prioritizing its own interests. He also addressed concerns about maritime security and escalating tensions in the Pacific.

Singapore 's Foreign Affairs Minister, Vivian Balakrishnan, addressed a critical question regarding the nation's stance amidst the escalating geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States during the CNBC CONVERGE LIVE event held in Singapore on Wednesday, April 22nd.

When directly asked if Singapore was being compelled to choose between these two global powers, Dr. Balakrishnan unequivocally reiterated a long-held principle articulated by the nation’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew: 'We will refuse to choose.

' This stance underscores Singapore’s commitment to prioritizing its own long-term national interests above all else. The minister emphasized that Singapore is prepared to respectfully, but firmly, decline requests from both Washington and Beijing – or any other nation – when such requests do not align with its strategic objectives.

However, he was careful to clarify that such refusals would not be motivated by a desire to appease the opposing party. Singapore aims to be a valuable partner, offering constructive engagement, but resolutely resists being exploited or manipulated. This delicate balancing act is crucial for maintaining Singapore’s sovereignty and ensuring its continued prosperity in a complex and rapidly changing world.

Dr. Balakrishnan further highlighted the importance of maintaining trust and credibility on the international stage, advocating for a cautious approach that avoids 'anything crazy' even amidst global crises, recognizing the potential for positive outcomes once those crises subside. The discussion also touched upon the growing concerns surrounding potential disruptions to maritime trade routes, specifically referencing the situation in the Strait of Hormuz where Iran has been imposing tolls on transiting vessels.

Dr. Balakrishnan acknowledged the very real risk of this practice being replicated in other strategically important waterways, effectively transforming the freedom of navigation into a 'privilege rather than a right.

' However, he expressed confidence that proactive measures are being taken to mitigate this threat. He pointed to the shared interest among the littoral states bordering the Strait of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS) in maintaining the waterway’s openness, noting that this common objective creates a strong strategic alignment.

Furthermore, Singapore has unequivocally stated its commitment to upholding the principles enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), explicitly refusing to participate in any attempts to close, obstruct, or levy tolls on maritime traffic within its region. This firm stance demonstrates Singapore’s dedication to preserving the free flow of commerce and upholding international law.

The minister’s comments underscore the importance of a rules-based international order and the need for collective action to safeguard vital sea lanes. While maintaining a pragmatic and balanced approach to the US-China rivalry, Dr. Balakrishnan expressed considerably more concern regarding the potential for escalating tensions in the Pacific region. He issued a stark warning that a direct conflict between the two superpowers would have devastating consequences.

The minister did not elaborate on specific scenarios, but his tone suggested a deep apprehension about the potential for miscalculation or escalation. This concern reflects a broader anxiety within the region about the increasing military presence and assertive actions of both the US and China in the South China Sea and surrounding areas. Singapore, as a small state heavily reliant on international trade and regional stability, has a significant stake in preventing a military confrontation between the two giants.

The nation’s foreign policy is therefore geared towards promoting dialogue, de-escalation, and adherence to international law. Dr. Balakrishnan’s remarks serve as a clear signal of Singapore’s commitment to peaceful resolution of disputes and its unwavering support for a stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The minister’s comprehensive responses at the CNBC CONVERGE LIVE event provided valuable insights into Singapore’s strategic thinking and its approach to navigating the complex challenges of the 21st century





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