Singapore Real Wage Growth Accelerates in 2025 Amid Easing Inflation, Though Nominal Increases Slow

Singapore's nominal wage growth slowed in 2025 as inflation eased, but real wages rose faster, boosting purchasing power. The Ministry of Manpower reports that most firms remained profitable, yet fewer granted raises. Wage growth was broad-based across employee groups but varied by sector. Caution prevails for 2026 amid global uncertainties.

In 2025, Singapore's nominal wage growth for full-time resident employees slowed to 4.9 percent from 5.6 percent in 2024, as easing inflation reduced pressure on firms to increase pay, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

However, real wage growth, which accounts for inflation, accelerated to 4 percent in 2025, up from 3.2 percent in the previous year, indicating improved purchasing power for workers. The ministry noted that while nominal wage increases were more measured, the decline in inflation allowed real gains to outpace the prior year. Looking ahead to 2026, MOM expects real wage growth to stay positive, though cautioned that firms may remain cautious in granting raises due to geopolitical uncertainties and inflationary pressures.

Over the longer term, sustained real wage growth will hinge on economic performance, productivity improvements, workforce upgrading and wage-setting practices. Business profitability remained broadly supportive of wage increases in 2025. A higher share of firms-83.1 percent-reported being profitable compared to 80.8 percent in 2024, and 64.1 percent saw stable or improved profitability. Despite this, the proportion of firms that granted wage increases fell to 72.4 percent from 78.3 percent in 2024.

Where raises were given, the average increment was 5.8 percent, and employee retention continued to be the primary reason for raising wages. Among profitable firms that significantly outperformed the previous year, 79.4 percent raised wages, while 18.1 percent cut pay and 2.5 percent kept wages unchanged. For profitable firms with performance similar to the prior year, 76.3 percent increased wages, 22.6 percent reduced them and 1.1 percent held them steady.

MOM officials explained that some employers, even when profitable, may already be paying at industry benchmarks or may adopt a more prudent stance amid economic uncertainties. Wage growth was observed across all employee groups-rank-and-file, junior management and senior management-though at more moderate rates than in 2024. The narrowing gap in growth between these groups suggested more broad-based gains. Sectorally, most industries saw slower wage growth, reflecting a cautious business environment.

Administrative and support services posted the highest growth at 7.5 percent, aided by the Progressive Wage Model and local qualifying salary requirements. Financial services and insurance also saw relatively strong increases of 5.9 percent and 6.6 percent respectively, driven by demand for professionals, managers and executives. The accommodation sector experienced the largest moderation as post-pandemic hiring surges stabilized.

For 2026, MOM anticipates salary changes to remain positive due to a tight labor market and rising productivity, which supports sustainable wage increments. However, employers may adopt more conservative wage-setting practices amid current economic conditions and geopolitical tensions. Divergence across sectors could emerge, with externally oriented firms facing additional pressures from global tariff dynamics





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