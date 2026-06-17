Singapore Recycling Rates Decline Prompt Review of Zero Waste Masterplan

Singapore's overall recycling rate fell to 52% in 2023, below 2019 levels and far from the 70% 2030 target. The National Environment Agency will review the Zero Waste Masterplan, citing global economic challenges. While per capita waste generation is down and household participation is up, domestic recycling remains very low at 11%. The focus is now on improving systems and encouraging correct recycling to extend Semakau Landfill's lifespan.

Singapore's overall recycling rate has declined to 52 percent last year, falling short of the 70 percent target set for 2030 under the Zero Waste Masterplan launched in 2019.

The rate, which peaked at 62 percent in 2018, has experienced fluctuations, dropping to 59 percent in 2019 and hitting a low of 50 percent in 2024 before a slight rebound. The domestic recycling rate stood at a mere 11 percent, while the non-domestic rate was 67 percent. These figures prompt a critical review of the national waste management strategies.

Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary acknowledged the challenging global landscape for recycling, citing logistics disruptions, volatile commodity prices, and stricter import restrictions, particularly for paper and plastic. He emphasized the need for a fresh examination of the Zero Waste Masterplan, calling for action from individuals, entrepreneurs, and industries to reduce waste at source and improve recycling systems.

Despite the falling recycling rates, per capita waste generation has decreased by 21 percent since 2015, and a growing number of households report recycling, with 78 percent participating last year. The National Environment Agency (NEA) will now review the masterplan to extend the lifespan of Semakau Landfill, Singapore's sole disposal site. While awareness of recyclable items like plastic bottles has improved, the agency stresses the importance of "recycling right" to ensure materials are actually processed.

The focus will remain on reducing waste streams like food, paper, cardboard, and plastics, which constitute the largest portion of unrecycled material. The review aims to align Singapore's waste management with evolving global economic realities and secure long-term sustainability





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Recycling Rate Zero Waste Masterplan Semakau Landfill National Environment Agency Waste Reduction

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