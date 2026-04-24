Singapore Redesigns Jobs to Keep Older Workers Employed

Singapore is shifting its focus from simply hiring older workers to redesigning jobs to accommodate their needs and experience, addressing the challenges of a rapidly aging population and a tight labor market. Companies are piloting flexible roles and retraining programs to retain valuable skills and maintain operational stability.

Singapore is proactively addressing the challenges and opportunities presented by its rapidly aging population. The nation is poised to become a “super-aged” society this year, with over 20% of residents being 65 or older, and is shifting its focus beyond simply hiring older workers to fundamentally rethinking job design.

Policymakers and industry groups are advocating for flexible roles, job redesign initiatives, and practical changes within companies to ensure older workers can remain engaged and productive. Senior Minister of State for Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon highlighted that many companies still struggle with providing flexible work arrangements and lack the expertise to effectively retrain senior employees for evolving roles. He emphasized that employer-led initiatives are crucial, supplementing government support but ultimately driving real change on the ground.

The core of this shift lies in recognizing the multifaceted reasons why seniors want to continue working. While financial stability is a significant factor, maintaining routine, social connections, and preserving both physical and mental well-being are equally important. This understanding is fueling innovative approaches to career structuring, as demonstrated by a pilot program involving around 30 companies. Tower Transit is at the forefront of this movement, piloting new career pathways for bus captains aged 60 and above.

These pathways include rotating between driving duties and roles as interchange officers (handling operations and digital tasks), becoming mentors to new drivers, and offering part-time driving options. These positions were specifically created to reduce physical strain while leveraging the extensive experience of senior drivers, offering alternatives to full-time driving until the license age limit of 75. A veteran driver is already transitioning into a mentoring role, eager to share his three decades of experience with younger colleagues.

This initiative isn’t just about retaining valuable skills; it’s about easing hiring pressures, as Tower Transit employs 1,600 bus captains, with 14% being 60 or older. The company is carefully evaluating the pilot program’s cost-effectiveness before potential expansion, and is also exploring tools like wearable exoskeletons to assist older technicians with physically demanding tasks. The broader implications extend beyond individual companies.

Tan Hwee Bin, vice-president of the Singapore National Employers Federation, views these efforts as practical examples of how businesses can effectively utilize senior workers and mitigate labor shortages. The emphasis is not on simply extending retirement ages, but on redesigning work to prioritize experience and minimize physical demands. Companies that proactively adapt to this demographic shift are likely to benefit from improved employee retention, reduced recruitment costs, and enhanced operational stability.

The key is to review existing roles, eliminate unnecessary physical requirements, and create pathways that allow individuals to contribute meaningfully at different stages of their lives. This approach reflects a fundamental shift in perspective – enabling people to work *differently* as they age, rather than expecting them to continue doing the same job indefinitely. A recent observation from a long-term expatriate living in Singapore, originally from France, reinforces the nation’s continued appeal despite evolving circumstances.

Even with changes since her initial move seven years ago, she affirms she would still choose to relocate to Singapore in 2026. Simultaneously, concerns are surfacing regarding job security, as evidenced by a local employee who reports being the sole remaining member of their regional team following layoffs and offshoring, highlighting the anxieties surrounding the changing employment landscape





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Aging Workforce Job Redesign Flexible Work Singapore Labor Market Retention Senior Workers Tower Transit Employment Demographic Shift

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