Singapore Regulators Issue Advisory on Agentic AI Platform OpenClaw

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has issued a warning to organizations using OpenClaw, an agentic AI platform, due to limited built-in security controls and the risk of sensitive data leaks. Over 400 cases of vulnerabilities and exposures have been reported.

Singapore regulators have issued an advisory on agentic AI platform OpenClaw, citing limited built-in security controls, such as authentication gaps . In its first such warning to organizations, the Infocomm Media Development Authority advised users against unrestricted access to files and applications .

Doing so may run the risk of having sensitive data leaked to other external AI model providers. Over 400 cases of vulnerabilities and exposures have been reported. Released in November last year, OpenClaw can automate and carry out everyday tasks. Its popularity was driven by the ease of usage and integration with other tools





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Openclaw Agentic AI Infocomm Media Development Authority Limited Built-In Security Controls Authentication Gaps Unrestricted Access To Files And Applications Sensitive Data Leaks AI Model Providers Ease Of Usage Integration With Other Tools Popularity Vulnerabilities And Exposures Automation Everyday Tasks

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