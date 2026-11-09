Singapore Relaxes Preschool Grant Rules to Lower Fees by 2030

Senior Minister of State Goh Pei Ming announces relaxed grant criteria for smaller preschools to join the POP network, aiming to reduce childcare costs and address Singapore's low fertility rate by 2030.

Senior Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Goh Pei Ming has announced significant adjustments to the funding criteria for Singapore's preschool sector. During an interview with The Straits Times on Oct 23, Goh Pei Ming revealed that smaller preschool operators will now have easier access to grants to join the Partner Operator (POP) network. This strategic shift aims to increase competition and drive down costs for families, with full-day childcare fees targeted to drop to $150 a month and infant care fees to $300 a month by 2030.

Relaxed Criteria for Smaller Operators

The new policy relaxes the size thresholds previously required for the government-supported partner operator scheme. Historically, preschools needed to belong to an operator of a certain scale to qualify, but Goh Pei Ming noted that many individual centers are passionate and popular within their immediate communities. These smaller centers were previously excluded despite their ability to serve local families effectively. The transformation grant, first announced by Goh Pei Ming on Aug 28, provides a pathway for these operators to join the POP network, which currently comprises 380 centers run by 33 operators appointed for a five-year term from Jan 1, 2026, to Dec 31, 2030.

Also read Singapore Launches #ThankYouPTWorkers Campaign Amid Sector Pay Raises

Addressing Operator Concerns

Following the announcement at the National Day Rally, Goh Pei Ming engaged directly with preschool operators to address their apprehensions. Many operators expressed worry about struggling to compete with the mandated lower fees. Some who had been unsuccessful in previous application rounds hope this new grant structure offers a viable entry point. Goh Pei Ming emphasized that greater competition will benefit children by encouraging innovation and creating stronger value propositions across the sector. He clarified that the market will not become uniform but rather more diverse, colorful, and exciting for children as operators differentiate their offerings.

Inspiration from Personal Experience

Goh Pei Ming's focus on early childhood education is deeply influenced by his personal history as a father of three. In 2017, his family faced difficulties finding a preschool spot for his three-year-old son after being recalled from Jakarta to oversee the 2018 National Day Parade. He described the process as hard and expensive, noting that his family had not joined any waitlists at the time. This experience shaped his understanding of the preschool landscape and motivated his advocacy for better accessibility. Now a 43-year-old former brigadier-general, Goh Pei Ming was promoted in the latest Cabinet reshuffle in July, moving from minister of state in the Home Affairs Ministry to his current dual role.

Advertisement

Child Protection and Fertility Goals

Beyond education, Goh Pei Ming highlighted the urgent need to address Singapore's low 0.87 fertility rate, which poses long-term economic concerns. He believes that ensuring preschools are near homes, affordable, and of high quality will provide parents with the assurance needed to start or grow their families. The ministry is also tackling child protection issues, citing Megan Khung's abuse case as heart-wrenching. New steps, including the SAFER framework, aim to spot risks earlier and prevent future tragedies. The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has set up an international advisory committee in Sept 2026 to raise standards by drawing on global best practices in teacher development and early childhood education.

Quality Preschools 2030 Strategy

Under the Quality Preschools 2030 plan, the Early Childhood Development Agency is strengthening play-based and mother tongue language learning. The agency is also improving training for educators and reviewing their workloads and working conditions to ensure sustainable quality. Goh Pei Ming chairs the new international advisory committee, which aims to produce a full report in early 2027. This comprehensive approach integrates economic incentives for operators with rigorous quality standards, seeking to create a family-friendly culture that supports both child development and parental peace of mind in Singapore.