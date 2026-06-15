Singapore produces about one in every 10 chips worldwide and accounts for roughly 20% of global semiconductor equipment output. The sector contributes around 6% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports more than 35,000 jobs.

Singapore remains a crucial link in the global semiconductor supply chain , producing about one in every 10 chips worldwide and accounting for roughly 20% of global semiconductor equipment output.

The sector contributes around 6% of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports more than 35,000 jobs. As demand for semiconductors grows due to artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles and connected devices, competition for investment is becoming fiercer across Asia. Industry leaders say Singapore's challenge isn't staying relevant today, but ensuring it remains relevant tomorrow. Singapore's semiconductor story began in 1968 when multinational companies started manufacturing here.

Since then, the industry has expanded far beyond assembly lines. Today, Singapore hosts companies across the entire semiconductor chain, from chip design and wafer fabrication to packaging, testing, and equipment production. Major global firms such as Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Qualcomm, and MediaTek have operations in Singapore. Manufacturing giants, including GlobalFoundries, Micron Technology, and United Microelectronics Corporation, also operate fabrication plants here.

Singapore has built expertise in mature and specialized chips that prioritise reliability, stability and manufacturing quality. These chips are found in products people use every day, from cars and home appliances to industrial robots and Wi-Fi equipment. Singapore's advantage comes from focusing on areas where dependable production and supply chain strength matter most. This strategy is also why global companies continue investing here.

Businesses need reliable suppliers just as much as they need breakthrough technology. In many ways, Singapore has become the steady hand of the semiconductor industry. It focuses on being essential. Being essential, however, doesn't always mean a guarantee.

Countries across Asia are also rolling out incentives, building industrial parks and competing aggressively for semiconductor investments. Land costs, energy supply, water resources, and skilled workers all play a part in where companies decide to build their next facility. Singapore is already placing a substantial bet on research and development. The government has committed S$37 billion under its Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2030 plan to strengthen capabilities in key sectors, including semiconductors.

Singapore's role could be to connect capabilities across the region and help attract investments that benefit Southeast Asia as a whole, as no single country controls the entire process. Success increasingly depends on partnerships, specialised expertise and dependable supply chains. Semiconductors may not be as interesting compared with AI chatbots or electric cars, yet they power almost every piece of modern technology. So staying relevant in this sector means more than securing factory investments.

It means protecting high-value jobs, attracting research talent and ensuring the country stays connected to one of the world's most important industries. Singapore's approach is to focus on doing critical things exceptionally well and making itself difficult to replace, which is what has kept the Little Red Dot in the semiconductor game for nearly six decades





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