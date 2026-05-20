Singapore Remains Asia Pacific's Top Meeting City With Strong MICE Sector Growth and Event Pipeline

The MICE sector in Singapore, which saw a 35% increase in revenue, and the strong global connectivity and reputation as a business hub make Singapore one of Asia Pacific's top meeting cities.

Singapore has held on to its position as Asia Pacific's top meeting city, with its strong global connectivity and reputation as a safe , trusted, and neutral business hub among the reasons cited.

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in Singapore had a standout performance last year, increasing by 35% to generate S$2.3 billion. The Singapore Tourism Board notes a solid pipeline of significant events has been secured through to 2032, particularly in rapidly expanding sectors like technology. This news report was authored by Beatrice Yap





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Local News Singapore Asia Pacific's Top Meeting City MICE Sector Strong Global Connectivity Reputation As A Safe Reputation As A Neutral Business Hub MICE Sector Growth S$2.3 Billion Revenue Event Pipeline Through To 2032 Growth Sectors Like Technology

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