Singapore Reports Nearly 2000 Speeding Violations in School Zones After Full-Day Speed Limit Implementation

A total of 1,918 speeding violations were detected in school zones in the first three months of 2026, following the extension of the 40kmh speed limit to cover all hours. The Singapore Police Force highlighted the importance of compliance to protect children and noted enhanced penalties including additional demerit points and fines.

Singapore has recorded 1,918 speeding violations in school zones during the first three months of 2026, following the extension of the 40kmh speed limit to cover all hours of the day.

The new rule, effective from January 1, 2026, applies to school zones near primary schools. Previously, the speed limit was only enforced during school arrival and dismissal times. The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the enhanced rules in 2025, citing the need to adapt to more varied school schedules and to improve road safety for children.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) disclosed the violation figures in response to queries from CNA, emphasizing that the full-day enforcement is part of broader efforts to shape motorists' behavior and reinforce compliance with enhanced safety measures. Offenders face two additional demerit points on top of enhanced speeding penalties, along with an extra S$100 (US$80) in fines. The police urged all motorists to comply with speed limits to keep roads safe for everyone.

The figures cover the period from January 1 to March 31, 2026, and represent a significant number of violations in areas frequented by children. The enhanced school zone measures include not only the extended hours but also improved signage and road markings. School zones are marked by distinctive signs and flashing lights when the speed limit is in effect.

However, with the full-day limit, the lights are now operational throughout the day. The LTA has also introduced traffic calming measures such as speed bumps and raised crossings near schools. The police conduct regular enforcement operations, including speed cameras and mobile patrols, to detect violations. The 1,918 violations detected in the first quarter indicate a high rate of non-compliance, prompting authorities to step up public education campaigns.

Many motorists may still be unaware of the extended hours, as the change was implemented relatively recently. The police have advised drivers to pay attention to road signs and reduce speed at all times when passing through school zones. The additional demerit points and fines are designed to deter speeding and protect vulnerable pedestrians, especially children. The Singapore government has been proactive in enhancing road safety, with the overall number of traffic accidents involving children declining in recent years.

However, the high number of violations suggests that more needs to be done to change driver behavior. The authorities are considering further measures, such as mandatory awareness courses for offenders and increased penalties for repeat violations. The school zone speed limit extension is part of a broader national strategy to achieve zero road fatalities by 2030. The strategy includes infrastructure improvements, stricter enforcement, and public education.

The LTA and SPF continue to monitor the situation and urge the public to contribute to road safety by adhering to speed limits and being vigilant in areas with high pedestrian activity. The 1,918 violations represent an average of about 21 per day, highlighting the need for continuous enforcement and awareness. Motorists are reminded that school zones are present not only near primary schools but also near kindergartens and childcare centers.

The speed limit applies regardless of whether school is in session or during holidays. The police have emphasized that the safety of children is paramount and that every motorist has a responsibility to drive carefully. The data for the second quarter of 2026 is expected to be released later this year, and authorities hope to see a decline in violations as drivers become more accustomed to the full-day speed limit.

In the meantime, enforcement efforts will remain robust, with technology playing a key role in detecting speeders. Speed cameras in school zones have been upgraded to operate 24/7, and mobile enforcement units are deployed regularly. The police also work closely with schools to educate students and parents about road safety. Community engagement programs have been launched to encourage residents to report dangerous driving behavior.

The ultimate goal is to create a safer environment for children and reduce the risk of accidents. The 1,918 violations in just three months underscore the challenge of changing long-standing driving habits, but the authorities are committed to sustained efforts. The enhanced penalties and demerit points are designed to have a deterrent effect, and repeat offenders face higher fines and possible license suspension.

The police have also introduced a new online portal for motorists to check their demerit points and fines. The public response has been mixed, with some drivers expressing concern about overly strict enforcement, while others support the measures as necessary for child safety. The debate continues, but the government has made clear that safety takes precedence. As Singapore progresses toward its Vision Zero goal, the school zone speed limit extension is a critical step.

The figures from the first quarter of 2026 serve as a benchmark for evaluating the effectiveness of the policy, and authorities will adjust strategies as needed based on data and feedback





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

School Zones Speed Limit Traffic Violations Road Safety Singapore

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Woman Sued by Contractor for $180,000 After Trying to Cancel Renovation ProjectA 53-year-old woman in Singapore is at the center of a dispute with a contractor who sued her for over $180,000 after she tried to cancel a renovation project. The woman had hired the contractor to renovate her house for $620,000, but she was dissatisfied with the work and wanted to cancel the project.

Read more »

Singapore Hawker Center: Water Bottles 'Choped' on Table, Nobody Shows Up to ClaimA netizen in Singapore shared a disappointing experience when they came across a group of 35 water bottles being 'choped' on a table at a hawker center. Nobody showed up to claim the seats after a few minutes, and netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

Read more »

Singapore's Foreign Minister to Visit North Korea, China, and South KoreaSingapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is set to visit North Korea, China, and South Korea from May 24 to 28, at the invitation of his counterparts from the three countries.

Read more »

Singapore Teen Faces Multiple Charges After High-Speed Police Chase and series of Traffic OffensesA 17-year-old boy in Singapore will appear in court on May 28 charged with numerous traffic-related offenses, including dangerous driving causing hurt, underage driving, and using deregistered vehicles with false licence plates. The charges stem from incidents between January 2025 and January 2026, highlighted by a viral high-speed chase where the teen allegedly drove at 174 km/h on East Coast Parkway, ran red lights, and collided with multiple vehicles before fleeing on foot. The vehicle involved was deregistered and had a fake plate. Additional incidents include driving a deregistered car to Marina Bay Sands and taking his grandmother's car without consent. If convicted, the teen faces significant fines and jail terms for each offense, with penalties varying based on the violation. Authorities stress firm action against illegal driving and urge public vigilance.

Read more »