Singapore Residents from MV Hondius Cruise Ship Test Negative for Hantavirus, Remain in Quarantine

Two Singapore residents who traveled on the MV Hondius cruise ship and were tested for hantavirus have been confirmed negative but will remain in quarantine as a precaution. The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) reported that the men, a Singaporean and a Singapore Permanent Resident, will undergo a 30-day quarantine followed by 45 days of phone surveillance. The CDA is monitoring the situation closely, while the WHO has reported eight global cases, including three deaths.

Two Singapore residents who were on board the MV Hondius cruise ship and later tested for hantavirus have been confirmed negative for the disease, according to the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

The two men, a Singaporean and a Singapore Permanent Resident, will remain in quarantine at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) as a precautionary measure. The CDA's National Public Health Laboratory conducted multiple tests on samples collected from the individuals, confirming their negative status. The men were passengers on the MV Hondius, which departed from Argentina on April 1 and made a stop at St Helena, where a Dutch passenger died on board.

They later traveled on the same flight as a confirmed hantavirus case, the wife of the deceased Dutchman, from St Helena to Johannesburg on April 25. Health authorities first confirmed a hantavirus case in Singapore on May 2. The 67-year-old Singaporean arrived in Singapore on May 2, while the 65-year-old Singapore PR arrived on May 6.

Both will undergo a 30-day quarantine period from their last exposure date, followed by another test for the virus at the end of their isolation. After quarantine, they will be monitored via phone surveillance for an additional 45 days, which is the maximum incubation period for hantavirus exposure. The CDA emphasized that it is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to enhance public health measures if new information indicates an increased risk to Singapore.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported on May 7 that eight hantavirus cases have been documented globally, including three fatalities. Hantavirus is a rodent-borne disease that can infect humans through contact with contaminated urine, droppings, or saliva. The Andes strain, prevalent in South America, is known for human-to-human transmission. Symptoms of hantavirus infection include fever, body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal issues, and difficulty breathing, which can rapidly escalate to shock and death





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