Singapore said it respects the International Court of Justice judgment holding Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya and reaffirmed its call for safe, voluntary and dignified refugee repatriation.

Singapore respects the International Court of Justice judgment in the genocide case brought by Gambia against Myanmar and is studying its implications, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Nov 24.

The MFA reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to the international rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes, saying the Republic remains deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Myanmar. This includes the plight of the Rohingya, refugees and internally displaced persons, an MFA spokesperson said. The ICJ ruled on Nov 19 that Myanmar committed genocide during its 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine state.

Also read Malaysia to keep engaging Myanmar on refugee repatriation after ICJ genocide ruling, Anwar says

First Time International Court Rules State Responsible For Genocide

The decision marked the first time the UN's top court has held a state responsible for genocide. It was also only the fourth time since the Nazi Holocaust that an international court ruled the legal threshold to prove genocide had been met. The case was filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia seven years ago.

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Presiding Judge Yuji Iwasawa said in reading the decision that the court found Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence. The forces also committed acts of extreme violence against children and attacked fleeing Rohingya, the judge said. The court ordered Myanmar to allow and facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return to their place of residence for those who fled the violence.

Judges also called for the investigation and punishment of anyone suspected of committing genocide, with compensation to be determined at a later date. The 2017 military campaign in northern Rakhine state killed at least 10,000 Rohingya and forced over 700,000 members of the Muslim minority to flee to Bangladesh. The MFA reiterated Singapore's longstanding call for conditions to be created for the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of refugees.

Singapore And ASEAN Support Humanitarian Needs Of Displaced Persons

Together with ASEAN and other international partners, Singapore stands ready to continue supporting the humanitarian needs of displaced persons, the ministry said. This includes support through the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management, it added. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, triggering a civil war. The UN estimates the conflict has killed 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million.

At the recent 49th ASEAN Summit held in Manila, leaders said they could gradually restore Myanmar's full political representation if it made progress on a five-point consensus. But Myanmar's foreign ministry called the country's exclusion from ASEAN summits discriminatory. It said Myanmar's views had often been disregarded and its equal rights and full representation had been denied. Myanmar added that there were no political prisoners in the country and that more than 126,000 prisoners had received pardons or amnesties.