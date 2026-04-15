Singapore Responds to US Trade Probes, Affirms Stance Against Forced Labour

Singapore has formally responded to two US trade investigations, asserting its strong framework against forced labour and highlighting the mutually beneficial, long-standing trade surplus enjoyed by the United States. The Ministry of Trade and Industry detailed domestic laws and enforcement mechanisms, emphasizing cooperation and the complexity of global supply chain monitoring.

Singapore has responded to two United States trade investigations by asserting its commitment to combating forced labour and highlighting its strong trade relationship with the US. In written submissions to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on Wednesday, April 15, Singapore 's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) addressed a probe into alleged structural excess capacity in manufacturing sectors and another concerning the effectiveness of Singapore 's measures against forced labour in supply chains .

The MTI emphasized that Singapore does not condone forced labour and possesses a comprehensive legal and enforcement framework to address such illegal practices within its territory. Forced labour is explicitly criminalized under the Penal Code, and the Prevention of Human Trafficking Act defines it as a form of exploitation, carrying penalties for offenders.

Government agencies like the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Singapore Police Force are responsible for investigating complaints, and workers have multiple avenues to report suspected abuses, including an MOM hotline, non-governmental organizations, and the police. Singapore also underscored its tripartite model, which unites the government, employers, and unions to ensure workers' rights are understood, employers are held accountable, and labour standards are maintained.

The ministry stated it is unaware of any goods produced with forced labour being exported from Singapore to the US and noted that Singapore has never appeared on the US Department of Labor’s List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor since its inception in 2009. Furthermore, US Customs and Border Protection has not issued any Withhold Release Orders on shipments originating from Singapore.

Singapore also confirmed its cooperation with the US on specific and credible allegations of forced labour in supply chains that potentially violate US laws, provided such cooperation aligns with Singapore's domestic laws and international obligations. The MTI articulated that addressing forced labour is a complex global challenge that cannot be effectively resolved through import bans targeting individual countries, suggesting such measures might merely redirect goods to other markets without eradicating the practice.

The ministry acknowledged limitations faced by many countries, including Singapore, in combating forced labour. These limitations include the absence of a unified global regulatory framework and an internationally agreed-upon list of goods produced with forced labour. Investigating international supply chains necessitates access to overseas production sites, worker testimonies, and documentation, which are contingent on the cooperation of authorities in source countries.

Without this crucial evidence, Singapore contends that it cannot effectively and sustainably monitor goods flowing in, out of, or transshipped through Singapore for potential forced labour production. Highlighting the mutually beneficial nature of their economic ties, the MTI pointed out that the US has maintained a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for over two decades.

Data from the US indicated a rise in the goods trade surplus from US$1.9 billion in 2024 to US$3.6 billion in 2025, with the services surplus increasing from US$25.1 billion to US$29.6 billion during the same period. The US also reported surpluses in significant sectors such as semiconductors, electrical equipment, and petrochemicals, while the deficit in pharmaceuticals narrowed considerably in 2025.

The ministry also noted that Singapore's adherence to international trade norms is reflected in its limited involvement in US anti-dumping investigations. The robust US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, in effect since 2004, serves as the foundation for this relationship. Singapore maintains zero tariffs on US exports, and bilateral trade and investments in the US contribute to approximately 350,000 American jobs.





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