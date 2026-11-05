Singapore retail sales rise 1.7% in September to $4.3 billion, led by phones and petrol

Singapore retail sales grew 1.7% year on year in September to $4.3 billion, with online sales at 17.7%, while month-on-month sales fell 1%. F&B services rose 1% to $1.6 billion.

Singapore retail sales rose 1.7 per cent year on year in September, extending the 0.8 per cent growth recorded in August, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics released on Nov 5.

Total retail sales value was estimated at $4.3 billion for the month. The September growth followed August, which was the lowest since February. Retail sales excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories increased 2.5 per cent year on year to $3.6 billion, up from 1.7 per cent growth in August. On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales declined 1 per cent in September, extending the 0.9 per cent decline in the preceding month.

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Online retail sales surge amid haze

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, month-on-month sales decreased 1.8 per cent compared with August. Online transactions accounted for 17.7 per cent of total retail sales in September, up from 15.6 per cent in August. When motor vehicles, parts and accessories are excluded, the online share rose to 20.8 per cent. The impact of hazy conditions could have curbed some outdoor activities and shifted some consumption online, said Selena Ling, chief economist and head of OCBC Group Research.

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Across the 14 retail categories tracked, only six recorded year-on-year sales growth in September. Computer and telecommunications equipment led with growth of 16.5 per cent, followed by petrol service stations at 6.5 per cent and cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods at 6 per cent. The growth in computer and telecommunications equipment was mainly due to stronger demand for mobile phones, while petrol service stations were boosted by higher petrol prices.

A pick-up in sales at petrol service stations illustrated a price-driven increase, as a renewed rise in global energy prices fed through to higher domestic pump prices, said DBS Bank senior economist Chua Han Teng. Looking ahead to October data, sales of medical goods may have received support from increased demand for masks due to severe transboundary haze, he said.

Petrol and tech goods lead gains

Furniture and household equipment rose 5.3 per cent, supermarkets and hypermarkets grew 2.2 per cent, and other categories rose 3.3 per cent. Eight categories posted declines. Minimarts and convenience stores recorded the steepest fall at 5.6 per cent, while department stores dropped 3.4 per cent. Optical goods and books fell 2.5 per cent, and motor vehicles, parts and accessories declined 2.4 per cent.

Wearing apparel and footwear slipped 1.5 per cent, watches and jewellery also fell 1.5 per cent, food and alcohol declined 0.2 per cent, and recreational goods edged down 0.1 per cent. Food and beverage services sales inched up 1 per cent year on year in September to $1.6 billion, reversing the 1.8 per cent fall recorded in August. On a seasonally adjusted basis, F&B services sales rose 0.8 per cent over the previous month.

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An estimated 21.1 per cent of F&B sales came from online channels, compared with 20.9 per cent in August. Within the F&B services sector, fast-food outlets recorded the strongest year-on-year growth at 7.6 per cent, while restaurants grew 2.6 per cent and cafes edged up 0.1 per cent.

Soft F&B sector faces headwinds

In contrast, food caterers saw turnover decline 0.2 per cent, while foodcourts and other eating places fell 4.2 per cent in September. Retail and F&B sales recovered slightly in September but remain relatively soft compared with most other sectors of the economy, said Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin. The haze was likely a factor affecting September retail sales, which grew for the eighth consecutive month, said OCBC's Selena Ling.

The higher proportion of online sales, from 15.7 per cent of total sales in August to 17.7 per cent in September, reflected that shift, she added. A softer labour market with rising retrenchments, a strong Singdollar and higher costs of living may be dampening retail and F&B spending, Maybank's Chua said. The F1 race and a busier concert calendar in the fourth quarter might bring some boost and relief to the hospitality, retail and F&B sectors, he added.

CDC vouchers may boost early sales

The next disbursement of $300 CDC vouchers for Singaporean households in January could also help lift F&B and supermarket sales in early 2027, he noted. Stable, albeit mixed, labour market conditions should also provide modest support, said DBS' Chua Han Teng.

Nevertheless, firm inflation is likely to erode consumers' purchasing power somewhat, keeping households cautious and selective in their discretionary spending, limiting retail sales growth.